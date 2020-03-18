Warehouse REIT : Adjournment of General Meeting

RNS Number : 5349G

18 March 2020

Adjournment of General Meeting

Further to its announcement on 5 March 2020 with regard to a Proposed Placing, Open Offer, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer (the "Issue") and Notice of General Meeting, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Warehouse REIT (ticker: WHR), the UK REIT that invests in and manages urban and 'last- mile' industrial warehouse assets in strategic locations in the UK, today announces that the Company's General Meeting that was due to take place at 11.00 a.m. on 23 March 2020, has been adjourned sine die as a result of the current market uncertainty caused by the global spread of COVID-19 .

As a result of the adjournment of the General Meeting, the current timetable as set out in the Prospectus for receipt of completed Open Offer Application Forms, Subscription Forms in respect of the Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer and Placing Commitments is suspended and any application monies will be returned as soon as practicable. Notice of a revised time and date for the General Meeting and revised timetable will be notified as and when appropriate.

Neil Kirton, Chairman of Warehouse REIT, commented:

"Whilst we have engaged extensively and positively with investors since announcing we were contemplating an equity raise on 17 February 2020, and whilst there has been no noticeable impact on our business to date, in light of the unprecedented macro-economic backdrop and the significant impact it has had on the global equity market, we have decided to adjourn the General Meeting.

"Notwithstanding the significant current market uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, the longer term outlook for the multi-let, 'last mile' UK warehouse sector where we are focused remains attractive. We continue to benefit from the diversity of our income generated from 629 tenants operating in a range of sectors across 98 assets nationwide, which supports the attractive, progressive and well covered dividend."

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is being released on behalf of Warehouse REIT by Andrew Bird, CEO, Tilstone Partners Limited.

