MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Warehouse REIT plc WHR GB00BD2NCM38 WAREHOUSE REIT PLC (WHR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 11:35:10 am 109 GBp --.--% 02:11a WAREHOUSE REIT : Half-year results announcement PU 10/23 WAREHOUSE REIT : Notice of Results PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Warehouse REIT : HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT 0 11/05/2019 | 02:11am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 2285S Warehouse REIT PLC 05 November 2019 5 November 2019 Warehouse REIT plc (the "Company" or "Warehouse REIT", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Warehouse REIT positioned for earnings growth Acquisition activity and asset management enhancing tenant mix and quality of income Warehouse REIT, the AIM-listed specialist warehouse investor, today announces its half-year results for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Financial highlights1 Six months to 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 Revenue £13.6m £10.7m Operating profit before gains on investment properties £9.7m £5.0m IFRS profit before tax £2.8m £11.0m IFRS earnings per share 1.2p 6.6p EPRA earnings per share 3.0p 1.8p Adjusted earnings per share2 3.0p 3.1p Dividends per share3 3.0p 3.0p Total accounting return4 (1.4)% 6.5% Total costs ratio5 26.5% 28.9% As at 30 September 2019 31 March 2019 Portfolio valuation £438.7m £307.4m IFRS net asset value £252.7m £182.3m IFRS net asset value per share 105.2p 109.8p EPRA net asset value per share 105.2p 109.7p Loan to value ratio 40.2% 39.7% Paid or declared dividends of 3.0 pence per share, in line with our previous target of 6.0 pence per share for the full year. As a result of being fully invested by September 2019, we will be increasing the target for the year to March 2020

Successfully raised gross proceeds of £76.5 million through an equity issue in April 2019, with strong support fromexisting and new shareholders

Acquisitions totalling £133.2 million during the period, adding 1.6 million sq ft to the portfolio at a net initial yield ("NIY") of 6.7%

Portfolio valued at £438.7 million at 30 September 2019, representing a 1.0% increase on the 31 March 2019 valuation and the purchase price for assets acquired during the period, or a 0.6% increase on a like-for-like basis compared to the valuation at 31 March 2019

like-for-like basis compared to the valuation at 31 March 2019 EPRA net asset value ("NAV") per share of 105.2 pence (31 March 2019: 109.7 pence), reflecting short-termdilution fromthe share issue, equivalent to 2.8 pence per share and the costs of acquisitions made in the period of £8.6 million, equivalent to 3.6 pence per share, net of increases of 1.9 pence per share largely arising on revaluation, reflecting the short time that recently acquired assets have been held

short-termdilution fromthe share issue, equivalent to 2.8 pence per share and the costs of acquisitions made in the period of £8.6 million, equivalent to 3.6 pence per share, net of increases of 1.9 pence per share largely arising on revaluation, reflecting the short time that recently acquired assets have been held Bank debt of £184.0 million at the period end, following the extension of our banking facilities to £210.0 million and resulting in a loan to value ratio ("LTV") of 40.2% (31 March 2019: 39.7%), slightly above our target of 30-40% but below the maximumof 50%. This will be managed below 40% in the near termthrough the disposal of a small number of non-core assets Operational highlights As at 30 September 2019 31 March 2019 Contracted rent £30.3m £21.6m Passing rent £28.0m £20.6m WAULT6 to expiry 5.1 years 4.6 years WAULT to first break 3.9 years 3.1 years EPRA net initial yield 5.7% 6.1% Occupancy 91.5% 92.0% Occupational markets remain favourable, with strong tenant demand and constrained supply contributing to rental growth across the UK

Continued progress unlocking value fromthe portfolio through active asset management Completed 43 lettings of vacant space, generating rent of £0.9 million per annum, 8.0% ahead of 31 March 2019 estimated rental value ("ERV"). ERV across the portfolio has grown by 1.2% on a like-for-like basis Renewed 57 leases, including major renewal with Alliance Healthcare, securing income of £2.1 million and a 23.4% increase over previously contracted rents Capital expenditure of £2.4 million spent or committed in the period (six months ended 30 September 2018: £1.4 million), to drive future rental and capital value growth Occupancy of 91.5% (31 March 2019: 92.0%), reflecting space taken back to undergo refurbishment. Excluding units undergoing refurbishment and units under offer to let, occupancy was 96.8% Progressing value-add opportunities on 'lazy acres', focused on generating value fromsurplus or adjacent land

Successfully invested the proceeds of the April 2019 equity issue, acquiring 14 assets at a NIY of 6.7%

Added 1.6 million sq ft giving a total portfolio of 6.2 million sq ft across 104 assets Further enhanced the quality of the tenant mix, adding strong covenants such as John Lewis Partnership and Direct Wines as well as increasing exposure to existing major tenants such as Amazon Increased the WAULT to 5.1 years (31 March 2019: 4.6 years), reflecting the benefits of both asset management and the acquisitions in the period

Post period end highlights Completed the disposal of four assets for consideration of £3.0 million, ahead of their 31 March 2019 book value of £2.8 million, reflecting a NIY of 5.8%

Completed the acquisition of the multi-let Midpoint Estate in Middlewich, Cheshire, for £15.5 million, reflecting a NIY of 6.6% Neil Kirton, Chairman of Warehouse REIT, commented: "We have continued to successfully execute the strategy we set out at IPO, adding value to the portfolio through active asset management and successfully investing the proceeds of the April 2019 equity issue in line with our forecast timeframe. These actions have further enhanced the tenant covenant portfolio and the duration and quality of our income stream, underpinning our ability to pay attractive dividends to shareholders." Andrew Bird, Managing Director of the Investment Advisor, Tilstone Partners Limited, added: "The strength and depth of occupational demand, coupled with continued constraints on supply, gives the Group resilient cash flows. We remain focused on actively managing the portfolio, so the Group captures the rental growth in the market and benefits fromrising asset values. We believe the Group is well placed for further value creation in the second half of the financial year." Footnotes The Group uses a number of Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") which are not defined or specified within IFRS. The Directors use these measures in order to assess the performance of the Group, in line with market practice. EPRA EPS is set out in note 10. EPRA NAV is set out in note 18. A glossaryof terms is shown at the end of this report. Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") is based on IFRS earnings excluding unrealised fair value gains on investment properties, profit on disposal of investment properties and one-off costs, which were a propertyand acquisition provision in the sixmonths to 30 September 2018, as set out in note 16. There were no profits on disposal or one-off costs in the sixmonths to 30 September 2019. Dividends paid and declared in relation to the period. Dividends paid during the period also totalled 3.0 pence (sixmonths ended 30 September 2018: 3.0 pence per share). Total accounting return based on decrease in EPRA NAV per share of 4.5 pence per share plus dividends paid per share of 3.0 pence, as a percentage of the opening EPRA NAV of 109.7 pence per share. 5.Total costs ratio represents the EPRA cost ratio excluding one-off costs. 6.Weighted average unexpired lease term. Meeting A meeting for investors and analysts will be held at 09:00 today at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, London, EC1A 4HD. The conference call dial-in for the meeting is: +44 (0)330 336 9105 (Participant Passcode: 8318579). Enquiries Warehouse REIT plc via FTI Consulting Tilstone Partners Limited +44 (0) 1244 470 090 Andrew Bird G10 Capital Limited (part of the Lawson Conner Group), AIFM +44 (0) 20 3696 1302 Maria Glew, Gerhard Grueter Peel Hunt (Financial Adviser, Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Capel Irwin, Harry Nicholas, Carl Gough FTI Consulting (Financial PR& IRAdviser to the Company) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Dido Laurimore, Ellie Sweeney, Richard Gotla Further information on Warehouse REIT is available on its website: http://www.warehousereitplc.co.uk Notes Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents. Capturing this income allows us to offer our shareholders an attractive dividend and the prospect of capital and further dividend growth. Our portfolio of well-located assets is let to occupiers ranging from pure e-commerce to traditional light industrial. As we expand, our vision is for Warehouse REIT to become the warehouse provider of choice across the UK. The Company's shares were admitted to trading on AIM in September 2017. Forward-looking Statements Certain information contained in these half-year results may constitute forward looking information. This information relates to future events or occurrences or the Company's future performance. All information other than information of historical fact is forward looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "predict" and "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward looking information included in this announcement should not be relied upon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking information included in this announcement is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this announcement. The Company and its Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Chairman's statement Overview This was another active period for the Group, during which we were able to acquire high-quality assets in economically active areas, enhancing both our tenant covenant portfolio and the WAULT. We have also continued to extract asset management gains fromthe existing portfolio through Tilstone's pro-active approach, which supports building strong occupier relationships and helps us achieve a deep understanding of our tenants' needs. As I discuss in more detail below, these activities have improved the quality and length of our income stream, supporting our dividends to shareholders. At the start of April 2019, we raised gross proceeds of £76.5 million through a successful equity issue. Together with our extended debt facilities, this provided us with around £120 million of firepower. We felt that there were opportunities to advantageously deploy these funds and we have done this within the six month period anticipated at the time of the equity raise. During the period we acquired 25 units in attractive locations across the UK, increasing the Midlands weighting with towns such as Northampton and enhancing the portfolio with tenants such as John Lewis Partnership, Direct Wines and Amazon. Acquisition prices remain below replacement cost and the purchases in the period reflected a blended NIY of 6.7%. In my previous reports, I indicated that the Board would very carefully monitor any macroeconomic developments that may be relevant to your Company and we continue to do this. The short end of the yield curve has inverted during the last 12 months and some commentators see this as a sign of impending recession. We remain extremely vigilant about tenant risk and review this in detail at each Board meeting. Our ten largest tenants now provide 28% of our rental income and include excellent covenants such as John Lewis, Amazon, Direct Wines, Alliance Healthcare, Iron Mountain and Howdens Joinery. Another example of the strength of our tenant line up is the fully-leteight-asset portfolio we acquired in September 2019, which has 100% of its income secured against D&B-ratedminimum-risk covenants. At the same time, we benefit fromthe diversity of our tenant mix, which includes 638 occupiers in numerous different sectors, meaning we are not reliant on any individual tenant for the security of our income. The asset management highlight for the period was re-letting our unit in Basingstoke to Alliance Healthcare (part of Walgreens Boots Alliance) on a new ten-year lease without a break, at a 42.3% uplift to the previous rent. This demonstrates our ability to work with our tenant partners to secure deals that benefit both themand us. More broadly, we achieved rental levels above ERV for new leases, while the length of leases continues to increase, reflecting occupier demand for space and the improvements we are making through capital expenditure. We have also continued with our efforts to extract potentially significant returns fromsurplus or adjacent land within the portfolio, in particular making further progress with our development plans at Queenslie in Glasgow. This 'lazy acres' aspect to some of our assets provides good opportunity for development and I amsure that we will be able to extract this value while retaining our core focus on building the income stream. With this in mind, one of our focuses is to extend the portfolio's WAULT. At the start of the period, our WAULT was 4.6 years to expiry. The steps we have taken, in terms of both asset management and acquisitions, have extended the WAULT to 5.1 years at 30 September 2019. The September portfolio acquisition had a WAULT of 5.3 years, resulting froma number of longer leases and some shorter leases offering the potential to capture rental growth in the near term. We continue to identify opportunities to asset manage for higher returns and to extend the WAULT further. Dividends We declared and paid an interimdividend of 1.5 pence during the period. We are also declaring a second interimdividend of 1.5 pence per share with these results, in relation to the three months to 30 September 2019, which will be paid in full as a Property Income Distribution ("PID") on 27 December 2019, to shareholders on the register at 29 November 2019. This gives a total dividend for the period of 3.0 pence. This total dividend is 101% covered by earnings. Following the successful deployment of our capital by September 2019 we will be increasing our dividend target for the year to March 2020 and with a progressive policy thereafter, in line with anticipated growth in earnings. As a REIT, we are required to distribute at least 90% of our property income. Financial results The EPRA NAV per share at 30 September 2019 was 105.2 pence (31 March 2019: 109.7 pence). This reflects the dilutive effect of the equity raise in April 2019, the limited time we have held the £133.2 million of assets subsequently acquired, which gave little scope for growth in their value, and the costs of £8.6 million associated with making those acquisitions. At the period end, the Group had £184.0 million of debt (31 March 2019: £127.0 million) and a LTV ratio of 40.2% (31 March 2019: 39.7%). While this is slightly above our longertermtarget range of 30-40%, it remains below the 50% limit in our investment policy and with the sale of a number of smaller non-core assets we soon expect to manage our LTV to below 40%. Governance One of the Board's principal responsibilities is to ensure that the Group's strategy remains appropriate and is being effectively implemented. In October 2019, we undertook our second strategy day since the IPO, to retest the proposition we set out at that time. The day was chaired by Non-Executive Director Aimée Pitman and attended by all the Board members and a number of Tilstone's senior staff. The topics we reviewed included the sector dynamics, the deployment of capital, acquisitions and asset management, the Group's financial outlook, the management of investor relations and our longer-termambition for the Group. We concluded that the strategy, which Tilstone is successfully implementing, continues to be the right one for our business. Conclusion The Board remains positive about the outlook for the Group. Occupational demand is strong, with employment in the UK at record levels, and we are not so far seeing any negative Brexit-related impact on demand for warehouse space in our target markets. Low vacancy rates coupled with the disconnect between investment values and replacement costs mean that the sector is positioned for further rental growth and we will continue to capture this at lease renewal and through new lettings. Our activities in the first half of the year have substantially increased the portfolio ERV to £34.5 million, against a contracted rent roll of £30.3 million, showing the reversionary potential in the portfolio. We will continue to focus on actively managing the portfolio to drive returns, including disposing of a small number of identified assets where we can reinvest in attractive opportunities. I believe that the combination of our dividend streamand its growth is the key valuation driver of your Company. That said, I take comfort fromthe fact that in the current very low interest rate environment, the portfolio is conservatively valued on a NIY of 6.5%, particularly given the enhancements we continue to make both to the duration and quality of the income stream. Our shareholder list continues to grow, which we recognise as vital to the continued execution of our strategy. Thank you for your continued support. Neil Kirton Chairman 4 November 2019 Investment Advisor's report This was a successful period for the Group, which saw it continue to deliver its strategy of actively managing its assets and enhancing its portfolio through capital expenditure and acquisitions. Asset acquisitions During the period, we continued to identify attractive acquisition opportunities on the Group's behalf. These included a number of larger assets, whose purchase was made possible by the Group's increasing scale. The acquisitions in the period have further enhanced the tenant covenant profile and increased the WAULT, thereby improving the quality of the income streamthat underpins dividends to shareholders. In aggregate, the Group acquired 25 warehouse units during the period and added a further 1.6 million sq ft of space and 31 tenants to the portfolio. The total purchase price of these acquisitions, excluding the associated transaction costs, was £124.6 million. First quarter acquisitions Industrial unit in Wakefield The Group acquired a 53,000 sq ft single-let industrial unit in Wakefield for £4.2 million, reflecting a NIY of 6.3%. The unit is let to Stapleton's Tyre Services Limited, one of the UK's largest distributors of car and van tyres. On acquisition, the tenant agreed a new 15-year lease at £5.25 per sq ft, with CPI-linked rent reviews and tenant-only break options at years five and ten. Wakefield is widely considered to be Yorkshire's premier distribution location. Distribution units in Northampton and an Aberdeen industrial estate In Northampton, the Group acquired the freehold of two John Lewis distribution units, totalling 336,000 sq ft. John Lewis has the highest available 5A1 covenant rating and has been on site for over 25 years. It signed new five-year leases, with a headline rent of £1,836,000 per annumacross both units. The units are within the 'Golden Triangle' on the Brackmills Industrial Estate, one of the UK's premier distribution locations, with excellent access to the M1 motorway. In Aberdeen, the Group acquired the long-leasehold Murcar Industrial Estate. On acquisition, the 125,000 sq ft estate was 100% let to a range of occupiers, with a WAULT of 8.0 years (5.2 years to break) and total net passing rent of £776,000 per annum. The 8.5-acre site is within the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, a major industrial and business area, which fronts the A90 dual carriageway and is four miles fromAberdeen city centre. These acquisitions had a combined cost of £37.0 million and a blended NIY of 6.6%. Three warehouse units in Tewkesbury The Group purchased a further three units providing an additional 54,600 sq ft next to its existing holding at Tewkesbury Business Park. The purchase price of £3.8 million reflected a NIY of 6.9% and is comfortably below replacement cost at less than £70 per sq ft. The WAULT on acquisition was 7.0 years. Second quarter acquisitions Warehouse assets in Chorley and Doncaster In Chorley, Lancashire, the Group acquired a 47,500 sq ft modern, purpose-built warehouse for £3.6 million. The property had recently undergone a complete refurbishment and is let to an established manufacturing business as its distribution centre, generating a net passing rent of approximately £260,000 per annum. The lease had 4.5 years remaining on acquisition. The Group also increased its holding on the popular Sky Business Park in Doncaster, acquiring units 1 and 2 which total 20,700 sq ft of space, to add to the 36,000 sq ft already owned across six units. The tenant signed a new ten-year lease with a break at year five, off a passing rent of £5.81 per sq ft, which compares favourably with lettings the Group has recently achieved on the estate. The purchase price was £1.68 million. The blended NIY of the two purchases was 6.8%. 1 million sq ft portfolio In September 2019, the Group acquired a portfolio of one multi-let and seven single-let warehouses, totalling 995,100 sq ft. The purchase price was £70.0 million, with a further payment of up to £5.0 million due on or before September 2023, and reflected a NIY of 6.7%. The assets are fully let and generate annual rent of £5.38 million. The assets range in size fromapproximately 50,000 sq ft to 217,000 sq ft and are all close to major conurbations and on or near arterial routes. All the income is secured against D&B-rated 'minimumrisk' covenants, with occupiers including Amazon, Direct Wines, Iron Mountain and Sytner Group. The portfolio has a WAULT of 5.3 years and a low average rent of £5.40 per sq ft. A number of short leases and below-market rents offer scope to unlock value through active asset management. Asset management The Group continued to undertake a wide range of asset management activities during the period, contributing to rental growth and increased capital values. Disposals Part of the Group's asset management strategy is to dispose of mature, lower-yielding or non-core assets, so it can redeploy the capital to generate further income growth and higher total returns. A number of such disposal opportunities were identified during the period with four completing since the period end (see post period end activity below). The Group continues to review a number of further asset sales. Capital expenditure Capital expenditure is key to enhancing the quality of the Group's assets, so as to attract occupiers and increase rental levels and capital values. It also enables the Group to support its occupiers' growth plans, through value-enhancing improvements or extensions to units, in exchange for higher rents or extended leases. The Group therefore aims to invest 0.75% of its gross asset value in capital expenditure each year. The financial year ending 31 March 2020 is expected to represent a period of higher capital expenditure for the Group and during the first six months, it spent or committed £2.4 million on capital expenditure (six months ended 30 September 2018: £1.4 million). One of the larger elements of this spend was the refurbishment of the Group's multi-let asset in Witney, Oxfordshire. Since the beginning of the period, the Group has taken back approximately 70,600 sq ft of space for refurbishment and received a surrender premiumand dilapidations payment of £0.8 million, providing effective income cover through to early 2020 and a contribution to refurbishment works. The focus is now on completing the refurbishment, returning the single-let unit to a range of smaller units and securing new occupiers at higher rents. Pleasingly, an encouraging level of enquiries has already been received. As a result of this and other refurbishment work, approximately 3.8% of the portfolio's ERV was under refurbishment at the period end, reflecting the fact that rent-enhancing refurbishments can only take place in empty units. Other notable items of capital expenditure included refurbishment work on two units at StadiumIndustrial Estate, Luton, roof works on units at Nexus, Knowsley, and refurbishment work on two units and roof works at Farthing Road Industrial Estate, Ipswich, all of which have facilitated new lettings at rents ahead of ERV. Leasing activity The Group made further progress with letting vacant space and renewing leases during the period. This progress was supported by the capital expenditure described above and reflects the Group's 'space intelligence', which incorporates its strong relationships with occupiers and its ongoing work to understand their space requirements. Newleases The Group secured 43 new leases on 137,000 sq ft of space during the period. These will generate annual rent of £0.9 million, which is 8.0% ahead of the 31 March 2019 ERV. On average, new leases continue to lengthen, with seven leases of ten years or more signed in the period. Incentives also continue to reduce. Key examples of new lettings in the first half of the year included: a ten-year lease, without a break, on a unit at Vantage Point, Leeds, at a rental level 22.9% ahead of ERV;

ten-year lease, without a break, on a unit at Vantage Point, Leeds, at a rental level 22.9% ahead of ERV; a ten-year lease, with a break at year five, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, Cheltenham, at a rental level 13.2% ahead of ERV;

ten-year lease, with a break at year five, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, Cheltenham, at a rental level 13.2% ahead of ERV; a nine-year lease, with a break at year six, on a unit at Shieling Court, Corby, at a rental level 11.1% ahead of ERV;

nine-year lease, with a break at year six, on a unit at Shieling Court, Corby, at a rental level 11.1% ahead of ERV; a five-year lease, with a break at year three, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, at a rental level 17.4% ahead of ERV; and

five-year lease, with a break at year three, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, at a rental level 17.4% ahead of ERV; and a ten-year lease, with a break at year five, on a unit at New England Industrial Estate, Hoddesdon, at a rent of £150,000 per annum, in line with ERV. Lease renewals The Group continues to retain the majority of its occupiers, with 80% remaining in occupation at expiry and 62% with a break arising in the period. Of the 38% that did exercise breaks, 63% were re-let at rents 19.9% ahead of previous rents. As in previous periods, occupiers who chose not to renew typically did so because the Group was unable to offer themmore space on the same site. In total, there were 57 lease renewals on approximately 369,500 sq ft of space during the period. The renewals resulted in average rental growth of 23.4% above the previous passing rent and 2.8% above the ERV. Examples of notable lease renewals in the period included: a major renewal with Alliance Healthcare (Distribution) Limited, the distribution armof Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., at Daneshill Industrial Estate in Basingstoke. The ten-year lease renewal, with no breaks, in return for market standard incentives, was agreed at a 42.3% uplift to the previous rent, with a headline rent of £925,000 per annumor £8.19 per sq ft. Boots has occupied the 113,300 sq ft unit since 1989;

ten-year lease renewal, with no breaks, in return for market standard incentives, was agreed at a 42.3% uplift to the previous rent, with a headline rent of £925,000 per annumor £8.19 per sq ft. Boots has occupied the 113,300 sq ft unit since 1989; a ten-year lease, without a break, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, at a rental level 19.1% ahead of the previous rent;

ten-year lease, without a break, on a unit at Kingsditch Trading Estate, at a rental level 19.1% ahead of the previous rent; a ten-year lease, without a break, on units at Queenslie Business Park, Glasgow, at a rental level 8.8% ahead of the previous rent;

ten-year lease, without a break, on units at Queenslie Business Park, Glasgow, at a rental level 8.8% ahead of the previous rent; a ten-year lease, with a break at year five, on a unit at Witan Park, Witney, at a rental level 24.6% ahead of the previous rent; and

ten-year lease, with a break at year five, on a unit at Witan Park, Witney, at a rental level 24.6% ahead of the previous rent; and a six-year lease, with a break at year three, on a unit at Yale Business Park, Ipswich, at a rental level 37.8% ahead of the previous rent. Development activity Having received outline planning permission during the year ended 31 March 2019 for up to 250,000 sq ft of employment-led space at Queenslie Business Park, Glasgow, the Group has continued to progress its plans for the site. The Group will not build new accommodation without first achieving a pre-let on some of the space. It has already received strong interest frompotential occupiers, on what is a key motorway-fronting location. Securing pre-lets will enable the Group to seek detailed planning consent for the occupiers' specific requirements. Activity during the period included continuing the process for clearing planning pre-conditions and beginning to market a trade counter scheme. Occupancy in the existing estate at Queenslie remains high. In addition, at Nexus, Knowsley, the Group achieved outline planning consent for 30,000 sq ft of industrial space on two acres of the development land, along with a petrol and electric charging station and a drive-through on the remaining 2.2 acres. This is a further example of the Group seeking to extract value fromunused or underutilised 'lazy acres'. Portfolio analysis As a result of the acquisitions and asset management activity described above, at the period end the portfolio was valued at £438.7 million and totalled 6.2 million sq ft of space. The table below analyses the portfolio as at 30 September 2019: Warehouse sector Occupancy Valuation Net Reversionary WAULT WAULT Average Average £m initial yield to expiry to break rent capital yield Years Years £ per sq ft value £ per sq ft Warehouse storage 92.5% 348.4 6.2% 7.0% 5.3 4.0 5.30 71 and distribution Light manufacture and 84.1% 45.4 7.2% 8.5% 4.3 2.8 4.59 53 assembly Warehouse - trade use 100.0% 12.4 7.1% 7.3% 6.1 4.6 7.19 93 Warehouse - retail use 100.0% 10.8 8.2% 9.4% 5.0 5.0 10.44 119 Workspace and office 85.0% 21.7 7.3% 8.8% 3.9 3.3 10.00 106 Total portfolio 91.5% 438.7 6.5% 7.3% 5.1 3.9 5.47 71 At the period end, the contracted rent roll was £30.3 million, resulting in a NIY of 6.5%. The portfolio's ERV was £34.5 million, giving a reversionary yield of 7.3%. The ERV typically assumes that a unit is relet in its current condition and does not take account of the potential to increase rents through refurbishment, repositioning or change in permitted planning use. The Group's asset management is progressively unlocking the portfolio's reversionary potential, with new lettings frequently securing rental levels ahead of ERV. The acquisitions and letting activity in the period have further lengthened the WAULT, which stood at 5.1 years at 30 September 2019, up from4.6 years at the start of the period and 4.2 years at 30 September 2018. This more than offset the natural reduction in the WAULT over time. In response to the positive way the market responds to refurbishment, the Group has actively taken back units where possible and is carrying out targeted refurbishment. Whilst this has reduced the occupancy to 91.5%, slightly below the 92.0% at the start of the period, the effective vacancy is only 3.2% as 3.8% of the portfolio ERV was under refurbishment at the period end and a further 1.5% was under offer to let. Occupancy excluding units under offer and units undergoing refurbishment was 96.8%, versus 94.9% as at 31 March 2019. Financial review Performance Rental income for the period was £12.4 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: £9.9 million), up 25.3%, reflecting growth in the portfolio and the benefits of asset management. Total revenue, which includes insurance recharges, dilapidation income and any surrender premiums, was £13.6 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: £10.7 million). As noted above, the Group received a surrender premiumand dilapidations payment of £0.8 million in respect of the units taken back at Witney, which is included in total revenue for the period. The Group's operating costs include its running costs (primarily the management, audit, company secretarial, other professional and Directors' fees), and property-related costs (including legal expenses, void costs and repairs). Total operating costs for the period were £3.9 million (six months ended 30 September 2018: £5.7 million). This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Warehouse REIT plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:09:06 UTC 0 Latest news on WAREHOUSE REIT PLC 02:11a WAREHOUSE REIT : Half-year results announcement PU 10/23 WAREHOUSE REIT : Notice of Results PU Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 31,2 M EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 - Debt 2020 - Yield 2020 5,51% P/E ratio 2020 - P/E ratio 2021 - Capi. / Sales2020 9,72x Capi. / Sales2021 7,56x Capitalization 303 M Chart WAREHOUSE REIT PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSE REIT PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 1,46 € Last Close Price 1,26 € Spread / Highest target 23,6% Spread / Average Target 15,4% Spread / Lowest Target 7,29% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Andrew Charles Bird Managing Director Neil William Kirton Chairman Peter Greenslade Finance Director Stephen William Barrow Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Martin Richard Meech Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) WAREHOUSE REIT PLC 15.22% 338 ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION 19.00% 7 903 MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND --.--% 3 551 FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. 11.00% 2 982 GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. 7.82% 2 356 GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 12.54% 2 303