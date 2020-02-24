Warehouse REIT : Valuation Update

The Company recently announced it is contemplating an equity raise. Any such fundraising is expected to follow the publication of a prospectus and further details will follow in due course.

Following the Company's announcement on 17 February 2020, Warehouse REIT, the AIM-listed company that invests in and manages urban and 'last-mile' industrial warehouse assets in strategic locations in the UK, is pleased to provide an update on property valuation. At 31 January 2020, the portfolio was independently valued at £464.8 million (30 September 2019: £438.7 million). After taking into account net investment activity and portfolio capital expenditure in the period since 30 September 2019, the portfolio valuation increased £15.1 million on a like-for-like basis. This represents an increase of 6.3 pence per share, based on 240,254,043 ordinary shares in issue.

Warehouse REIT is an AIM listed UK Real Estate Investment Trust that invests in and manages urban and 'last-mile' industrial warehouse assets in strategic locations in the UK.

Occupier demand for urban warehouse space is increasing as the structural growth in e-commerce has driven the rise in internet shopping and investment by retailers in the "last mile" delivery sector, yet supply remains constrained giving rise to rental growth.

The Company is an alternative investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the AIFM Directive and as such is required to have an investment manager who is duly authorised to undertake the role of an alternative investment fund manager. The Investment Manager is currently G10 Capital Limited.

