Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Warehouses De Pauw    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW

(WDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WDP Smart Energy: 3 key benefits for your daily operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Tech is only worth its while if it can tangibly optimize your day-to-day operations, right? That's why WDP Smart Energy is the perfect tool to boost your business and maximize your energy consumption efficiency.

Energy saving: easy as one-two-three

In three steps, the underlying nanoGrid-platform allows you to not only collect all the relevant data from all your energy resources, but also take appropriate steps to optimize your workplace and draw up comprehensive reports showing the impact of your efforts - and the energy savings you achieved in the process.

A closer look

Let's take a closer look at how WDP Smart Energy makes the difference in your everyday business operations, and how that works in practice.

  1. Data collection

First step: collecting all the relevant data from your mains and metres, and making sure you have all the intel you need to make informed business decisions. Water, gas, electricity, inside and outside temperatures, cooling installation, photovoltaic installations… WDP Smart Energy bundles all of the data from your systems and integrates all your different locations into one comprehensive tool.

The application's reach is far broader than other tools that allow you to compare invoices or only offer insight on the consumption of one specific resource. The underlying nanoGrid interface provides a comprehensive overview of consumption, costs and anomalies in energy use, presented in easy-to-read diagrams. You can literally track your energy consumption minute-by-minute, online and in real time.

  1. Data analysis and responsive measures

Step two: using available data to detect overconsumption or irregularities in energy usage. Rest assured, you don't need to do anything, the system warns you when there's a problem so that you can respond and take appropriate measures.

Is there a reason why gas consumption peaked at a certain time? Add that variable to the system, and it will be factored into future analysis. Keep track of every activity or operation that impacts your company's energy consumption. The application is extremely accurate and detects any irregularity.

  1. Reporting

Time to turn all that knowledge into a clear-cut energy strategy for your business. With the reports you draw from WDP Smart Energy, you can compare consumption data as required: minute-by-minute, day-by-day or year-by-year.

Gain an in-depth understanding of your consumption trends and see the true savings achieved through the mitigating measures you're taking. Keep a close eye on your budget and create a strategy to optimize your energy use in both the short term and the long term.

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 10:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
06:56aWDP SMART ENERGY : 3 key benefits for your daily operations
PU
07/03FROM CRISIS TO OPPORTUNITY : an interview with CEO Joost Uwents about WDP's post..
PU
05/27WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Shareholders opt for around 55% of shares for optional divi..
PU
05/27WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Threshold crossings
CO
05/04WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/29WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Proxy Statments
CO
04/22WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Interim statement 01.01.2020-31.03.2020
PU
04/22WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/22WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : 1st quarter results
CO
03/27WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2020 143 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2020 2 212 M 2 527 M 2 527 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,2x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 4 306 M 4 921 M 4 920 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,39 €
Last Close Price 24,65 €
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rik Vandenberghe Executive Chairman
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
François Louis Meysman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW6.36%4 921
PROLOGIS, INC.6.96%70 416
GOODMAN GROUP16.60%19 925
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION4.07%13 291
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.20.84%7 689
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST7.10%7 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group