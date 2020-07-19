WDP Smart Energy: 3 key benefits for your daily operations

Tech is only worth its while if it can tangibly optimize your day-to-day operations, right? That's why WDP Smart Energy is the perfect tool to boost your business and maximize your energy consumption efficiency.

Energy saving: easy as one-two-three

In three steps, the underlying nanoGrid-platform allows you to not only collect all the relevant data from all your energy resources, but also take appropriate steps to optimize your workplace and draw up comprehensive reports showing the impact of your efforts - and the energy savings you achieved in the process.

A closer look

Let's take a closer look at how WDP Smart Energy makes the difference in your everyday business operations, and how that works in practice.

Data collection

First step: collecting all the relevant data from your mains and metres, and making sure you have all the intel you need to make informed business decisions. Water, gas, electricity, inside and outside temperatures, cooling installation, photovoltaic installations… WDP Smart Energy bundles all of the data from your systems and integrates all your different locations into one comprehensive tool.

The application's reach is far broader than other tools that allow you to compare invoices or only offer insight on the consumption of one specific resource. The underlying nanoGrid interface provides a comprehensive overview of consumption, costs and anomalies in energy use, presented in easy-to-read diagrams. You can literally track your energy consumption minute-by-minute, online and in real time.

Data analysis and responsive measures

Step two: using available data to detect overconsumption or irregularities in energy usage. Rest assured, you don't need to do anything, the system warns you when there's a problem so that you can respond and take appropriate measures.

Is there a reason why gas consumption peaked at a certain time? Add that variable to the system, and it will be factored into future analysis. Keep track of every activity or operation that impacts your company's energy consumption. The application is extremely accurate and detects any irregularity.

Reporting

Time to turn all that knowledge into a clear-cut energy strategy for your business. With the reports you draw from WDP Smart Energy, you can compare consumption data as required: minute-by-minute, day-by-day or year-by-year.

Gain an in-depth understanding of your consumption trends and see the true savings achieved through the mitigating measures you're taking. Keep a close eye on your budget and create a strategy to optimize your energy use in both the short term and the long term.