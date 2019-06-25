Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Warehouses De Pauw    WDP   BE0003763779

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW

(WDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Warehouses De Pauw : A look behind the scenes at the Unibake Distribution Centre in Londerzeel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 11:56am EDT

Lantmännen Unibakes' factory burned to the ground barely a few weeks after they took possession of their built-to-suit distribution centre in Londerzeel. Last year, the 2015 black spot led to a silver lining when Lantmännen won the Factory of the Future Award at the beginning of March 2018. According to Operations Director Hendrik Decock, it was a triumph that was also thanks to the high-tech and sustainable warehouse proving to be unfaltering.

In the heart of Europe

'We first satisfied our need to expand our warehouse in Londerzeel in 2013, where our Vienna series, bake-off products, and hamburger buns are stored,' said Hendrik. 'That warehouse had space for 12,000 pallet spots. Of course, we first looked at the site next to our factory. Londerzeel is located in Belgium's golden triangle and the heart of Europe. So, it's ideal for delivering products to the West-European market and customers in Australia, South Africa, Asia, and the United States. We collaborated with WDP on the design of the Unibake Distribution Centre (UDC) that would serve as a buffer warehouse and rapid distribution centre.'

An efficient and sustainable distribution centre

'Today, the UDC has a floor space of 8,500 m² with enough room for 28,500 pallet spots. Replenishment and packing are completely automatic, which optimises the placement of materials on pallets, ensures a quick delivery time, and makes our inventory management more efficient. We store all products at -28 °C to safeguard constant quality. And the refrigeration occurs as efficiently and sustainably as possible. Yet one of the greatest assets of the distribution centre is the bridge to the factory where we currently save on 5,000 lorries for intermediate transport. This saves on transport costs and we emit less CO2.'

Collaboration with WDP

'WDP helped us at the beginning to find a suitable solution for our needs. When collaborating with us they considered sustainable solutions and the building layout, which was a good basis for the 20-year rental agreement. But above all, WDP proved enormously cooperative when we suddenly had to change direction when we lost the factory due to fire. While our main site was being rebuilt, WDP worked with us to find options for a brand-new warehouse. Without a doubt, it's that flexibility that contributed to our quick come back!'

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 15:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
11:56aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : A look behind the scenes at the Unibake Distribution Centre..
PU
06/07WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP and VIB Vermögen aim at joint expansion of their activi..
PU
04/25WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW COMM VA : quaterly earnings release
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Threshold crossings
CO
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Threshold crossings
CO
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Threshold crossings
CO
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Slide show half-year results
CO
2018WAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 204 M
EBIT 2019 243 M
Net income 2019 273 M
Debt 2019 2 152 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 27,0x
EV / Sales 2020 23,8x
Capitalization 3 378 M
Chart WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
Duration : Period :
Warehouses De Pauw Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAREHOUSES DE PAUW
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 137 €
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Duyck Executive Chairman
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
François Louis Meysman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW25.35%3 685
PROLOGIS INC37.26%47 373
GOODMAN GROUP44.03%17 209
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION23.20%10 959
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST32.30%5 985
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.26.99%4 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About