Warehouses De Pauw : Shareholders opt for around 55% of shares for optional dividend

The WDP shareholders chose for 55.5% of their shares (in line with last year) for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

This result leads to a capital increase of around 50 million euros for WDP by way of the creation of 2,224,662 new shares, as a result of which the total number of WDP shares will equal 174,713,867. Today, together with the expected 2020 retained earnings, this capital increase leads to a total reinforcement of equity of around 92 million euros for 2020.