Warehouses De Pauw : Shareholders opt for around 55% of shares for optional dividend

The WDP shareholders chose for 55.5% of their shares (in line with last year) for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.
This result leads to a capital increase of around 50 million euros for WDP by way of the creation of 2,224,662 new shares, as a result of which the total number of WDP shares will equal 174,713,867. Today, together with the expected 2020 retained earnings, this capital increase leads to a total reinforcement of equity of around 92 million euros for 2020.
Disclaimer
WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 04:17:08 UTC