Warehouses De Pauw    WDP   BE0974349814

WAREHOUSES DE PAUW

(WDP)
Warehouses De Pauw : Shareholders opt for around 55% of shares for optional dividend

05/27/2020 | 12:18am EDT

The WDP shareholders chose for 55.5% of their shares (in line with last year) for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

This result leads to a capital increase of around 50 million euros for WDP by way of the creation of 2,224,662 new shares, as a result of which the total number of WDP shares will equal 174,713,867. Today, together with the expected 2020 retained earnings, this capital increase leads to a total reinforcement of equity of around 92 million euros for 2020.



WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 04:17:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 232 M
EBIT 2020 214 M
Net income 2020 68,0 M
Debt 2020 2 210 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 60,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2021 25,1x
Capitalization 4 094 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,39 €
Last Close Price 23,74 €
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Tony de Pauw Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joost Uwents Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rik Vandenberghe Executive Chairman
Mickaël van den Hauwe Chief Financial Officer
François Louis Meysman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW2.43%4 538
PROLOGIS, INC.-1.78%64 663
GOODMAN GROUP15.86%17 857
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-4.01%12 260
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.11.07%7 201
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-1.06%6 948
