Warehouses De Pauw : WDP develops new home base for Barry Callebaut's Global Distribution Centre at Lokeren

07/04/2019 | 12:18am EDT

Barry Callebaut, world's leading manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate products, opts for a new Global Distribution Centre (GDC) in Lokeren, developed by WDP. This unique new sustainable logistics hub, comprising a low bay and a fully automated high bay (together more than 60,000 m²), will be fully energy-neutral and is located in the new industrial park E17/4 in Lokeren. The new GDC will further anchor Barry Callebaut's activities in Belgium, since it will serve as a logistics hub for the global distribution of all chocolate that is being produced by Barry Callebaut. WDP projects an investment of around 100 million euros.

Disclaimer

WDP - Warehouses De Pauw Comm. VA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 04:17:02 UTC
