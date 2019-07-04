Warehouses De Pauw : WDP develops new home base for Barry Callebaut's Global Distribution Centre at Lokeren

Barry Callebaut, world's leading manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate products, opts for a new Global Distribution Centre (GDC) in Lokeren, developed by WDP. This unique new sustainable logistics hub, comprising a low bay and a fully automated high bay (together more than 60,000 m²), will be fully energy-neutral and is located in the new industrial park E17/4 in Lokeren. The new GDC will further anchor Barry Callebaut's activities in Belgium, since it will serve as a logistics hub for the global distribution of all chocolate that is being produced by Barry Callebaut. WDP projects an investment of around 100 million euros.