Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs : Acquisition of additional stake in AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg completed

Warimpex: Acquisition of additional stake in AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg completed

Vienna/Warsaw, 13 August 2019 - In May of this year, Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG announced the acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in the project company AO AVIELEN A.G. The seller of the shares is CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo), which has completely pulled out of this project with the sale. All of the prerequisites for the closing - in particular the approval of the Russian antitrust authority - have now been satisfied, and the transaction was concluded on 12 August. Warimpex now holds a stake of 90 per cent in AVIELEN, the project company responsible for the development and operation of AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg. The parties involved agreed not to disclose the price. An additional 10 per cent stake in AVIELEN is held by UBM Development AG.

"Warimpex is pursuing a strategy of building up its property portfolio and strengthening its earnings potential. By acquiring additional shares in AVIELEN, we are confirming our commitment to AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg, an attractive location with tremendous potential for further developments," explained Franz Jurkowitsch, CEO of Warimpex.

AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg

AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg is being developed and is operated by the project company AO AVIELEN A.G. and is located in close proximity to the Pulkovo international airport in St. Petersburg. It is the first premium- class business centre at this location and is a key infrastructure project in the area around the airport, one of the fastest-growing commercial zones in St. Petersburg.

In addition to a four-star Crowne Plaza hotel, three modern office buildings with a total lettable space of roughly 31,000 square metres have been built thus far. The two fully occupied towers from the first construction phase, Jupiter 1 and Jupiter 2, with approximately 16,800 square metres of space were sold in 2015. The third tower from the second construction phase - Zeppelin, offering around 15,600 square metres of lettable space - is also fully occupied. In addition, AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg offers property reserves for around 150,000 square metres of office space.