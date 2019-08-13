Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG    WXFB   AT0000827209

WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG

(WXFB)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs : Acquisition of additional stake in AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:02am EDT

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Warimpex: Acquisition of additional stake in AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg completed

Vienna/Warsaw, 13 August 2019 - In May of this year, Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG announced the acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in the project company AO AVIELEN A.G. The seller of the shares is CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo), which has completely pulled out of this project with the sale. All of the prerequisites for the closing - in particular the approval of the Russian antitrust authority - have now been satisfied, and the transaction was concluded on 12 August. Warimpex now holds a stake of 90 per cent in AVIELEN, the project company responsible for the development and operation of AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg. The parties involved agreed not to disclose the price. An additional 10 per cent stake in AVIELEN is held by UBM Development AG.

"Warimpex is pursuing a strategy of building up its property portfolio and strengthening its earnings potential. By acquiring additional shares in AVIELEN, we are confirming our commitment to AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg, an attractive location with tremendous potential for further developments," explained Franz Jurkowitsch, CEO of Warimpex.

AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg

AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg is being developed and is operated by the project company AO AVIELEN A.G. and is located in close proximity to the Pulkovo international airport in St. Petersburg. It is the first premium- class business centre at this location and is a key infrastructure project in the area around the airport, one of the fastest-growing commercial zones in St. Petersburg.

In addition to a four-star Crowne Plaza hotel, three modern office buildings with a total lettable space of roughly 31,000 square metres have been built thus far. The two fully occupied towers from the first construction phase, Jupiter 1 and Jupiter 2, with approximately 16,800 square metres of space were sold in 2015. The third tower from the second construction phase - Zeppelin, offering around 15,600 square metres of lettable space - is also fully occupied. In addition, AIRPORTCITY St. Petersburg offers property reserves for around 150,000 square metres of office space.

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG at a glance

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG is a real estate development and investment company. The firm is headquartered in Vienna and is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna and Warsaw. Its core focus is the construction and operation of hotels and offices in Central and Eastern Europe. Due to this combination of real estate development and asset management, Warimpex sees itself as a "hybrid" real estate company that operates properties itself until the time at which the highest added value can be realised through sale. The company has developed properties worth over one billion euros over the past 30 years and is currently active in CEE, Russia, Austria, Germany, and France. Warimpex believes in quality and sustainability as the basis for strong future growth.

Contact:

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG

Ecker & Partner Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Christoph Salzer, presse@warimpex.com

und Public Affairs GmbH

Daniel Folian, investor.relations@warimpex.com

Nele Renzenbrink, Michael Moser

Tel. +43 1 310 55 00

presse@warimpex.com

www.warimpex.com

Tel. +43 59932-28

Disclaimer

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEI
04:02aWARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : Acquisition of additional stake in AIRPORTCIT..
PU
06/06WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/28RESULTS Q1 2019 : Warimpex starts off new financial year with a profit
PU
05/21WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : opens Mogilska Office in Kraków
PU
04/26WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : generates positive result for 2018
PU
04/24WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : acquires hotel property in Darmstadt
PU
03/01WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : and Raiffeisen-Leasing sell Hotel Dvořák..
PU
2018WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : Orange Polska - Ogrodowa Office's new tenant
PU
2018WARIMPEX Q3 : Weak rouble dampens solid operational performance
PU
2018WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS : decides on Share Buyback Programme
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 28,0 M
EBIT 2019 35,9 M
Net income 2019 33,3 M
Debt 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 1,96x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
EV / Sales2019 6,71x
EV / Sales2020 6,41x
Capitalization 71,5 M
Chart WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,82  €
Last Close Price 1,33  €
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franz Jurkowitsch CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Günter Korp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Folian Chief Financial Officer
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Harald Gerhard Wengust Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG33.00%80
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL19.76%43 627
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC33.12%27 418
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC26.93%11 663
ACCOR3.34%11 322
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)8.35%8 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group