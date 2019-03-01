Log in
WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG

(WXFB)
Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs : and Raiffeisen-Leasing sell Hotel Dvořák in Karlovy Vary

03/01/2019

P R E S S R E L E A SE

Warimpex and Raiffeisen-Leasing sell Hotel Dvořák in Karlovy Vary

Vienna, 1 March 2019 - Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG and Raiffeisen-Leasing Gesellschaft m.b.H. announce the sale of the Hotel Dvořák in Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic to an international private investor.

The closing took place on the 27th of February. The parties have agreed to keep the price confidential.

The 4-star Hotel Dvořák consists of six historic buildings with various elegant Art Nouveau facades. It is located directly on the Tepla River in an exclusive location near Karlovy Vary's drinking colonnades, where the healing mineral springs rise. The property, with 126 rooms and suites, was opened by Warimpex in 1990 and expanded in the years 2003 and 2004. The centrepiece of the Hotel is its very own spa and wellness area with personalized services and treatments.

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG at a glance

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG is a real estate development and investment company. The firm is headquartered in Vienna and is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna and Warsaw. Its core focus is the construction and operation of hotels and offices in Central and Eastern Europe. Due to this combination of real estate development and asset management, Warimpex sees itself as a "hybrid" real estate company that operates properties itself until the time at which

the highest added value can be realised through sale. The company has developed properties worth over one billion euros over the past 30 years and is currently active in CEE, Russia, Austria, and France. Warimpex believes in quality and sustainability as the basis for strong future growth.

Media contact

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG

Ecker & Partner Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Christoph Salzer,presse@warimpex.com

und Public Affairs GmbH

Daniel Folian,investor.relations@warimpex.com

Nele Renzenbrink, Barbara Hirsch

Tel. +43 1 310 55 00

presse@warimpex.com

www.warimpex.com

Tel. +43 59932-23

About Raiffeisen-Leasing

Raiffeisen-Leasing is a specialist institution of the Raiffeisen Banking Group Austria and operates in Austria and abroad. It offers all forms of vehicle, movables, aircraft and real estate leasing, fleet management and property development under the Raiffeisen WohnBau brand. The company is networked in 17 countries through its parent company, Raiffeisen Bank International. The leasing volume managed currently amounts to around 55,000 leasing contracts and thus EUR 3.8 billion of the total portfolio. The volume of new business in 2018 was EUR 849 million and 20,000 contracts, which means that Raiffeisen-Leasing grew well above the market average. In the annual ranking of Leaseurope, the umbrella organisation for

all leasing companies in Europe, the Raiffeisen-Leasing Group - as the market leader for bank-related leasing companies in Austria - currently ranks 21st among European leasing companies. More information can be found at www.raiffeisen-leasing.at

For more information please contact:

Andrea Pelinka-Kinz (+43-1-71707-8787,andrea.pelinka-kinz@rbinternational.com) or Astrid van Erven (+43-1-71707-8495,astrid.van-erven@rbinternational.com)

Disclaimer

Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 08:13:04 UTC
