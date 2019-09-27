Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs : re-opens “The Hotel Darmstadt – soon to be greet”

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Warimpex re-opens "The Hotel Darmstadt - soon to be greet"

Cycas Hospitality signed for hotel management

The Hotel Darmstadt to become Accor's first hotel of the new greet brand in Germany

Hotel to include affordable coworking, conferencing and lifestyle offerings

Vienna/Warsaw, 27 September 2019 - After the acquisition of a former hotel property in the German city of Darmstadt in spring this year, Warimpex Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG is pleased to announce the re-opening as "The Hotel Darmstadt". The eco-lifestyle conference hotel will be managed by Cycas Hospitality. The first guests were welcomed at the beginning of September, and Warimpex's latest hotel acquisition is now contributing to the revenues of the real estate developer and investor. Through a further refurbishment programme, it will be transformed and relaunched under Accor's new greet brand in autumn 2020. The first hotel of this new sustainable and non-standardized brand opened in Beaune, France, in September. The hotel in Darmstadt will be the first greet hotel in Germany.

"We are very pleased that with Cycas and Accor's greet brand, we have found highly recognised partners for our re-entry into the German hotel market and our second hotel with Accor after having opened the first Novotel in Budapest in 1982. It is our goal to sustainably turn the existing building into a modern hotel and conference experience. I believe we now have the perfect team and brand to do so, and I am very excited to watch the progress we will make over the course of one year whilst delivering high quality services to all our guests," said Warimpex CEO Franz Jurkowitsch.

Warimpex has been active in Germany for many years and knows the German conference hotel market well due to previous projects in Berlin and Munich. It opened the angelo hotel Munich in 2008 (sold in 2013) and the andel's hotel Berlin in 2009 (sold in 2015). "There are two thoughts behind transforming existing hotel buildings: First we are able to generate cash flows quickly. Second, it is our belief that this is the right move in terms of modern sustainability: Use what you have and make it better," said Franz Jurkowitsch. The company also has proven expertise when it comes to combined projects consisting of office and hotel space and will use this experience for the refurbishment and market positioning of The Hotel Darmstadt. "Warimpex is amongst Europe's foremost property development companies and is well established in the Central European markets. We are therefore delighted to have signed our first project together and are looking forward to using our expertise to help bring their vision for a multi-functional'working hotel' to life. From its proximity to Frankfurt Airport and strong national and regional rail links to its reputation as one of Europe's leading technology hubs, Darmstadt is well connected in every sense," said Matt Luscombe, Chief Executive Officer at Cycas Hospitality.