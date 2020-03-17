Warrego Energy : Investor Update Presentation

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction.
Contingent and Prospective Resources
Important Notice
The Prospective Resource estimates for the Tesorillo project, Spain, referred to in this presentation were prepared by Mr Dan Walker, a Licenced Petroleum Geologist and employee of Nertherland Sewell Associates Inc (NSAI), Dallas, Texas, USA on 5 May 2015 in accordance with PRMS guidelines. These estimates were prepared using probabilistic methods in accordance with PRMS standards. These estimates are unrisked and have an associated risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates for EP469 referred to in this presentation were first released to the ASX by the Operator (ASX: STX) on 11 November 2019. These estimates must be read in conjunction with the full text of the Operator's announcement, "West Erregulla Resource Statement", released to the ASX on 11 November 2019.
The estimates of net volumes provided for the El Romeral project were derived from estimates of gross contingent and prospective resources estimated as of 30 June 2019 in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The resource estimates were prepared by Mr. Daniel Walker a Licensed Professional Geoscientist and Mr. Gregory Cohen a Licensed Professional Engineer who are full time employees of Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc. Dallas Texas, USA and qualified persons under the ASX Listing Rule 5.41. Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc. has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by the application of development project(s) not currently considered to be commercial owing to one or more contingencies. The contingent resources presented herein were estimated using a combination of deterministic and probabilistic methods and have not been adjusted for development risk. As recommended in the PRMS, the 1C, 2C, and 3C resources have been aggregated beyond the field level by arithmetic summation; therefore, these totals do not include the portfolio effect that might result from statistical aggregation.
Prospective resources are those quantities of petroleum which are estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. The prospective resources represent exploration opportunities and quantify the development potential in the event a petroleum discovery is made. A geologic risk assessment for the chance of discovery is not included herein. As recommended in the PRMS, the 1U, 2U, and 3U resources have been aggregated beyond the field level by arithmetic summation; therefore, these totals do not include the portfolio effect that might result from statistical aggregation.
Warrego is well positioned
Board and Management team with significant E&P experience and plenty of skin in the game
A portfolio of material projects in Australia and Spain, each with the capacity to be transformational
No debt or external commitments; unencumbered gas portfolio
Major onshore discoveries at West Erregulla with multiple pathways to commercialisation
Significant upside potential from Tesorillo & El Romeral Projects in Spain, EPA- 0127 in WA
Growth strategy built on four key projects
Portfolio of transformational projects at different stages of development
Onshore Perth Basin,
Western Australia
Onshore
Southern Spain
EP 469
West Erregulla
Permit Renewal
Independent Reserves Certification
Work Program
Gas Marketing
Commercialisation
Basin Play
EPA-0127
Exploration Permit
Native Title Negotiations
Farmin Potential
Permit Conversion
Tesorillo
Project
Spanish Govt. Formed
Drilling Approval Progress
Possible 2D seismic
Work Program
El Romeral
Project
Strategic Benefits
Acquisition nearing completion
Govt. approval of transfer anticipated 1H 2020
Work Program
Corporate - Head Office Relocation, Recruitment of Key Roles, Management Reorganisation
Onshore projects with high value potential
Targeting conventional hydrocarbons close to markets and infrastructure
Spain
El Romeral, Guadalquivir Basin
Tesorillo Project, Cadiz Province
Aberdeen
•
Perth•
Sydney
Australia
•
EP 469 onshore Perth Basin, WA
•
EPA-0127 onshore Perth Basin, WA
Low cost entry to mature, stable markets
Targeting revenue stream from Spain in 2020 & Perth Basin from 2023/24
Western Australia
Low cost development (Vs offshore)
Staged, scalable to match demand
• Able to profitably compete in the WA domgas market
Export potential
Proximity to processing, storage and pipeline infrastructure
Experienced local workforce
Southern Spain
Low cost drilling and development
Staged, scalable to match demand
Historically strong gas prices
Proximity to large population centres
Government supports gas as a vital transition fuel
Proximity to major pipeline infrastructure
Targeting significant reserves & resources
Excellent Reserve and Resources potential within current portfolio
Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 18 March 2020