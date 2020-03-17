Warrego Energy : Investor Update Presentation 0 03/17/2020 | 07:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Any forward looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Warrego does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based. 2 warregoenergy.com Contingent and Prospective Resources Important Notice The Prospective Resource estimates for the Tesorillo project, Spain, referred to in this presentation were prepared by Mr Dan Walker, a Licenced Petroleum Geologist and employee of Nertherland Sewell Associates Inc (NSAI), Dallas, Texas, USA on 5 May 2015 in accordance with PRMS guidelines. These estimates were prepared using probabilistic methods in accordance with PRMS standards. These estimates are unrisked and have an associated risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

The Contingent and Prospective Resource estimates for EP469 referred to in this presentation were first released to the ASX by the Operator (ASX: STX) on 11 November 2019. These estimates must be read in conjunction with the full text of the Operator's announcement, "West Erregulla Resource Statement", released to the ASX on 11 November 2019.

The estimates of net volumes provided for the El Romeral project were derived from estimates of gross contingent and prospective resources estimated as of 30 June 2019 in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The resource estimates were prepared by Mr. Daniel Walker a Licensed Professional Geoscientist and Mr. Gregory Cohen a Licensed Professional Engineer who are full time employees of Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc. Dallas Texas, USA and qualified persons under the ASX Listing Rule 5.41. Netherland Sewell & Associates, Inc. has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears. Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by the application of development project(s) not currently considered to be commercial owing to one or more contingencies. The contingent resources presented herein were estimated using a combination of deterministic and probabilistic methods and have not been adjusted for development risk. As recommended in the PRMS, the 1C, 2C, and 3C resources have been aggregated beyond the field level by arithmetic summation; therefore, these totals do not include the portfolio effect that might result from statistical aggregation.

Prospective resources are those quantities of petroleum which are estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. The prospective resources represent exploration opportunities and quantify the development potential in the event a petroleum discovery is made. A geologic risk assessment for the chance of discovery is not included herein. As recommended in the PRMS, the 1U, 2U, and 3U resources have been aggregated beyond the field level by arithmetic summation; therefore, these totals do not include the portfolio effect that might result from statistical aggregation. 3 warregoenergy.com Warrego is well positioned Board and Management team with significant E&P experience and plenty of skin in the game A portfolio of material projects in Australia and Spain, each with the capacity to be transformational No debt or external commitments; unencumbered gas portfolio 4 Major onshore discoveries at West Erregulla with multiple pathways to commercialisation Significant upside potential from Tesorillo & El Romeral Projects in Spain, EPA- 0127 in WA warregoenergy.com Growth strategy built on four key projects Portfolio of transformational projects at different stages of development Onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia Onshore Southern Spain EP 469 West Erregulla Permit Renewal

Independent Reserves Certification

Work Program

Gas Marketing

Commercialisation

Basin Play EPA-0127 Exploration Permit Native Title Negotiations

Farmin Potential

Permit Conversion Tesorillo Project Spanish Govt. Formed

Drilling Approval Progress

Possible 2D seismic

Work Program El Romeral Project Strategic Benefits

Acquisition nearing completion

Govt. approval of transfer anticipated 1H 2020

Work Program Corporate - Head Office Relocation, Recruitment of Key Roles, Management Reorganisation 5 warregoenergy.com Onshore projects with high value potential Targeting conventional hydrocarbons close to markets and infrastructure Spain El Romeral, Guadalquivir Basin

Tesorillo Project, Cadiz Province Aberdeen • Perth• Sydney Australia • EP 469 onshore Perth Basin, WA • EPA-0127 onshore Perth Basin, WA 6 warregoenergy.com Low cost entry to mature, stable markets Targeting revenue stream from Spain in 2020 & Perth Basin from 2023/24 Western Australia Low cost development (Vs offshore)

Staged, scalable to match demand • Able to profitably compete in the WA domgas market Export potential

Proximity to processing, storage and pipeline infrastructure

Experienced local workforce Southern Spain Low cost drilling and development

Staged, scalable to match demand

Historically strong gas prices

Proximity to large population centres

Government supports gas as a vital transition fuel

Proximity to major pipeline infrastructure 7 warregoenergy.com Targeting significant reserves & resources Excellent Reserve and Resources potential within current portfolio Potential Contingent & Prospective Resources (BCF gross) 1400 1185 1200 1000 830 800 600 400 273 200 95 0 EP469 Onshore Perth Basin, WA EP469 Onshore Perth Basin, WA Tesorillo Project Spain El Romeral Project Spain Operator's 2C Contingent Resources Operator's Prospective Resources Unrisked Prospective Comprising 5 Bcf 2C Contingent (Kingia, HCSS) (Wagina) Resources (P50), NSAI Resources plus 90 Bcf Unrisked at 11 Nov 2019 at 11 Nov 2019 estimate as at 2015 Prospective Resources (P50), NSAI estimate 2019 8 warregoenergy.com Western Australia EP 469 West Erregulla, Onshore Perth Basin EPA-0127 Exploration Permit, Onshore Perth Basin warregoenergy.com EP 469 - West Erregulla, onshore Perth Basin Major gas discovery and further potential within permit boundaries • Warrego's methodical development approach aims to maximise value for the whole resource while seeking early cash flow • Strive to minimise up front capital but preserve development options and flexibility to deliver larger volumes into the market • JV approvals process underway to finalise work program, budget, rig selection and commercialisation pathway 10 warregoenergy.com Rig selection and work program Few rigs capable of drilling to West Erregulla depths • Renewal process for Exploration Permit 469 (50% WGO) well advanced • West Erregulla is the sweet spot - Kingia formation trends deeper to the south • JV planning to drill WE-3 in 2H 2020 • Looking at drill rig options and close to making selection • 3D seismic planned for 1H 2021 11 warregoenergy.com WA Gas Market Gas market tightening post 2022, significant supply uncertainty from 2024 WA gas supply/demand roughly in balance ONLY IF new LNG projects achieve FID and first gas as scheduled

new LNG projects achieve FID and first gas as scheduled Scarborough/Pluto2 FID pushed back already, recently revised to end 2020

Browse FID delayed multiple times, many hurdles before FID can be taken, current forecast FID is 1H 2021

AEMO supply forecasts all include new developments and cautions shortfall if new developments are delayed or don't proceed 12 Source: Warrego Energy & Market Sources Assumes 230 TJ/d for Browse and 150 TJ/d for Scarborough/Pluto2 warregoenergy.com WA Gas Market (cont.) Any delays to LNG projects will significantly tighten WA domgas market If Scarborough/Pluto2 and Browse are both delayed by 2 years the domestic market will tighten significantly from 2022/23 onwards.

Potential shortfall of ~30 TJ/d in 2022/23 increases to ~ 150TJ/d in 2026/27

Tightening will be exacerbated by Scarborough, 125 TJ/d of which is committed to Perdaman (blue dashed demand line)

Risks to LNG project FID include soft LNG market, competing capital, technical complexities and "difficult"

JV structures.

JV structures. Gorgon and Wheatstone both suffered repeated delays. Source: Warrego Energy & Market Sources Assumes 230 TJ/d for Browse and 150 TJ/d for Scarborough/Pluto2 13 warregoenergy.com Warrego Gas Marketing Warrego currently seeking foundation gas buyers WE JV gas development will be a market-driven, staged development possibly with a small Stage 1 and a larger Stage 2 later

market-driven, staged development possibly with a small Stage 1 and a larger Stage 2 later Processing options include use of third-party facilities or expandable stand-alone gas plant

third-party facilities or expandable stand-alone gas plant Stage 1 to be underpinned by one or two foundation GSA(s)

Stage 1 foundation gas buyers can access potential longer-term benefits by contracting throughout mid 2020's period of uncertainty

longer-term benefits by contracting throughout mid 2020's period of uncertainty Currently working with a shortlist of customers to underpin Stage 1, targeting tranche sizes of 25-40 TJ/d 14 Source: Warrego Energy & Market Sources Assumes 230 TJ/d for Browse and 150 TJ/d for Scarborough/Pluto2 warregoenergy.com Gas Marketing Strategy Flexibility and capability to market gas for JV or separately Appoint leading gas • Appointed Cathy McKeagney as GM Commercial in January 2020 • Leverage long standing domestic and international customer relationships marketing expert • Established small Perth Office (transition Sydney office functions to Perth) to facilitate gas marketing and commercialisation Third party reserves • Customer precondition for premium term and price • Bankable - underpin reserves-based finance certification to • Independent certifier to be appointed shortly, targeting 1H 2020 for completion maximise term & price • Focused on Kingia only (more downhole data needed from HCSS and Wagina) Ability to market gas • No pre-certification gas sales will maximise flexibility and realised value • Working with Operator, but have capacity and capability to market separately separately • No acquisition cost to recover • Building relationships with other Basin participants Meetings with • Introductory meetings and shortlisting potential customers • Moving to discussions with potential large-scale gas buyers well advanced • Preparing to participate in tender processes 15 warregoenergy.com Independent Resource Certification Independent certification required to underpin GSA & maximise term/price Customer requirement, maximise term & price, bankable

Independent certifier to be appointed shortly

Focused on Kingia only - excluding HCSS and Wagina due to incomplete downhole data

Accordingly, WGO independently certified resource estimate will be lower than Operator's published in-house resource estimate

in-house resource estimate Targeting completion of certification in 1H 2020

Planning to certify HCSS and Wagina resources after WE-3 drilled and tested 16 warregoenergy.com Multiple commercialisation pathways Scalable development to match customers' needs Multiple pathways for WGO gas to market

No acquisition cost hurdle

No pre-sales or commitments to limit marketable volume or flexibility

pre-sales or commitments to limit marketable volume or flexibility Flexibility to supply large or small volume customers (i.e. incremental development)

Export potential Small diversified industrial LNG Household export use Scalable plant Large chemical & Power manufacturing generation Mining 17 warregoenergy.com Basin play gaining traction Upcoming wells to broaden play horizon Major exploration success at Waitsia, West Erregulla and Beharra Springs Deep attracted international attention

WE-3 to spud in 2H 2020, followed by other wells, which may expand the sweet spot and increase estimated volumes

to spud in 2H 2020, followed by other wells, which may expand the sweet spot and increase estimated volumes This new, deep basin play could potentially deliver total resources of >5 TCF of gas

Volumes would be sufficient to target export opportunities

Potential to further reduce infrastructure costs on a shared basis among basin participants 18 warregoenergy.com EPA-0127 - the next big thing? Primarily focused on substantial oil targets Warrego holds 100% and is the Operator of EPA-0127

EPA-0127 EPA-0127 extends to 2.2 million acres (8,700 km 2 ) across the Coolcalalaya sub-basin

extends to 2.2 million acres (8,700 km ) across the Coolcalalaya sub-basin Traversed by the Dampier to Bunbury Gas Pipeline and immediately north of the Midwest Pipeline

Native Title negotiations have made significant progress and are close to conclusion

Will seek farm-in partner(s) once Native Title negotiations complete 19 Southern Spain Tesorillo Project, Cadiz Region El Romeral Project, Onshore Guadalquivir Basin warregoenergy.com Onshore Spain low cost entry to Europe Historically strong EU gas prices with access to infrastructure and markets Well developed markets with excellent infrastructure - one of the widest gas distribution networks in Europe

Historically strong demand and gas price - circa €5-6 per million BTU

€5-6 per million BTU Dependent on transcontinental pipeline suppliers and LNG imports - adds significant transport costs and security of supply risk

Meets EU and Spanish Government's greenhouse obligations - gas is preferred transition fuel - and eligible for subsidies

Potential to sell gas locally:

Power generation Industrial & manufacturing Residential domgas

21 warregoenergy.com Spain's gas market reliant on imports Demand met by pipeline and LNG imports; expensive & supply security risk 22 warregoenergy.com Tesorillo gas project - Cadiz Region Undeveloped discovery with significant upside potential Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits cover 380 km 2 in Cadiz Province, Southern Spain

in Cadiz Province, Southern Spain Includes Almarchal-1 gas discovery

Almarchal-1 gas discovery Warrego holds an 85% interest in Tarba Energia S.R.L., the JV that 100% owns and operates the permits

Prospex Oil & Gas plc holds the other 15% with an option to acquire another

34.9% for €1.725 million

34.9% for €1.725 million Estimated 830 BCF gross unrisked prospective resources (P50) with up to 2.3TCF (P10), NSAI, 2015

Targeting conventional sandstone gas reservoirs proximate to a known discovery ~3 km from 48" gas pipeline 23 warregoenergy.com Finalising Tesorillo 2020 work program Targeting 2020 drilling approvals following formation of Spanish Govt. Subsurface nearing completion Active work program for 2020 AMT Tests Reprocessing

Surface structural & geological mapping

Reprocessing of legacy 2D seismic

EIA close to finalisation - requires approved well location Completion of geology & geophysics integration

Possible 2D seismic

Well location selection

Processing drilling approvals

Potential to spud by year end

Low cost wells Modern drilling techniques and drill bits can unlock Almarchal-1 discovery 24 warregoenergy.com El Romeral project - Guadalquivir Basin Acquisition will deliver maiden reserves and revenue in 2020 Warrego acquired 50.1% of the El Romeral asset, via 85% owned Tarba Energia S.R.L., in Dec 2019

Comprises power station, 3 production licences, 3 producing wells, 2 Proven Undeveloped Discoveries and 11 Prospects

Will provide Warrego with:

Positive cash flow Operating experience in Spain Familiarisation with energy markets Building market optionality (gas and energy)

Currently produces 150 mscf/d net from 3 wells

Targeting increased production rates and planning to drill up to 3 new wells 2C Contingent Resources of 5 BCF gross

Unrisked Prospective Resources of 90 BCF gross 25 warregoenergy.com El Romeral power generation Eligible for government subsidies for gas power generation 8.1 MW power station constructed in 2001

3x Jenbacher generators with total capacity of ~50,000 scmg/d

Selling electricity direct to grid

Connected to 25 km of project-owned gas pipeline

project-owned gas pipeline In Spain price of 1 MWh is €70, including subsidy

Power station capable of delivering €4.2 million revenue p.a.

Currently operating ~16h/d at c. 22% capacity

Potential to resume full utilisation possibly with only 1 new well 26 warregoenergy.com Corporate Update warregoenergy.com Board and capital structure Extensive E&P experience including deep drilling and international expertise Board & Management have substantial skin in the game Greg Columbus, Chairman (non-executive)4.7% shareholding Dennis Donald, Group CEO & MD Co-founder 19.99% shareholding Duncan MacNiven, Executive Director Co-founder 19.99% shareholding Owain Franks, Executive Director 2.6% shareholding Mark Routh, Non-executive Director 2.0% shareholding David Biggs, Non-executive Director <1% shareholding Register Analysis 4 March 2020 47% 51% 2% Board & Mgt Institutions Retail Capital Structure Cash: $9.1 million (@ 31 Dec 2019) Issued Cap: 708.3 million shares Options: 6.7 million @ 12.4c Employee shares & rights: 1.4 million Unissued Shares1: 7.1 million Market Cap: $75 million2 Debt: zero Unissued share entitlement of Co-founders Undiluted market cap at ~$0.105 share price @ 13 March 2020 28 warregoenergy.com Corporate reorganisation Transitioning from exploration to production and development Recruited Perth-based gas marketing expert, Cathy McKeagney, in Jan 2020

Perth-based gas marketing expert, Cathy McKeagney, in Jan 2020 Finalising arrangements for small, low overhead office in Perth

Transitioning Sydney office functions to Perth

Recruiting new country manager for Australia

Dennis Donald to relocate to Australia for a period in 2020

Spanish operations supported in country by JV vehicle, Tarba 29 The road ahead 2020-21 Active work program offering significant upside potential Australia Progress gas marketing and commercialisation

Independent certification of West Erregulla resources (Kingia only) in 1H 2020

Drill WE-3 in 2H 2020

WE-3 in 2H 2020 3D Seismic on remainder of permit in 1H 2021

Complete native title and commence farm-in for EPA-0127 Spain Complete all current subsurface work for Tesorillo in 1H 2020

Secure Tesorillo well permit in 2H 2020

Potential to spud late 2020 - early 2021

Targeting 1H 2020 for El Romeral acquisition completion

Commence well permitting for up to 3 wells at El Romeral 30 warregoenergy.com Questions warregoenergy.com ASX : WGO warregoenergy.com Attachments Original document

