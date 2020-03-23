Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Warrego Energy Limited    WGO   AU0000042525

WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

(WGO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/02
0.098 AUD   -2.00%
03/22WARREGO ENERGY : WGO rejects non-binding indicative proposal from Strike
PU
03/17WARREGO ENERGY : Investor Update Presentation
PU
03/12WARREGO ENERGY : Notice under ASX Listing Rule 3.10A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrego Energy : Reorganisation delivers further cost savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:09pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

24 March 2020

Warrego Energy reorganisation delivers further cost savings;

Notification of Resignation of Director

  • Salaries paid to Executive Directors and Senior Executives reduced by 50%
  • Fees paid to Non-Executive Directors reduced by 50%
  • Resignation of Director

Warrego Energy Limited ("Warrego" or "the Company", ASX: WGO) today announced further details of its ongoing reorganisation and cost reduction initiatives.

In light of current economic conditions, exacerbated by the developing situation with COVID-19, the Warrego Board has resolved to reduce salaries paid to Executive Directors and Senior Executives and the fees paid to Non-Executive Directors by 50% from 1 April, with a review of the position to be held post end June. This prudent action will further reduce overheads and conserve funds during a period of energy market uncertainty.

In addition, Executive Director Duncan MacNiven has decided to step down from the Board, effective immediately. Duncan is a founding shareholder of Warrego and retains a 19.99% interest in the Company. The Board would like to thank Duncan for his tireless efforts and considerable insight and experience, particularly with regard to securing the EP469 permit in 2007 with co-founder Dennis Donald which laid the groundwork for the world class West Erregulla discovery. Duncan will remain as a senior executive with the Company.

The Warrego Board will now comprise five Directors with a majority of Non-Executive Directors, including the Chairman.

The Company also confirms that it will close its Sydney office once the transition of corporate functions to a new, smaller, low-cost office in Perth is complete.

These initiatives are consistent with the Company's previous statements since its 2019 AGM regarding the reorganisation of Warrego's Australian operations to focus on the most cost-effective and efficient development pathway for the West Erregulla resource.

Strike Energy's Proposal to Acquire Warrego

Finally, shareholders may be aware of Strike Energy Limited's ("Strike", ASX: STX) proposal to acquire all the shares in Warrego Energy for an all scrip consideration of 1.2 Strike shares for each Warrego share. As disclosed yesterday, the Warrego Board has reviewed the proposal and has concluded that it fundamentally undervalues the Company and its assets. Further, it would confer significantly more benefits to shareholders in Strike Energy who would increase their interest in EP 469 at the expense of Warrego Energy shareholders whose interest would be diluted. Accordingly, the Warrego Board has decided not to engage with Strike on the proposal.

For further information contact:

Dennis Donald

Matt Sullivan

Group CEO & Managing Director

Meridian Investor Relations

+61 2 9254 9000

+61 2 412 157 276

investors@warregoenergy.com

meridianir@outlook.com

Page 1 of 2

About Warrego Energy Limited

Founded in 2007, Warrego secured 100% of EP469 located onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia, in 2008. Warrego farmed out 50% of the block and operatorship in 2018 to Strike Energy Limited. In March 2019, Warrego completed a reverse takeover of Petrel Energy Limited which was renamed Warrego Energy Limited, the ASX listing being retained. Warrego is now focused on the development of onshore assets in Western Australia and Spain.

ENDS

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Warrego Energy Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
03/22WARREGO ENERGY : WGO rejects non-binding indicative proposal from Strike
PU
03/17WARREGO ENERGY : Investor Update Presentation
PU
03/12WARREGO ENERGY : Notice under ASX Listing Rule 3.10A
PU
03/11WARREGO ENERGY : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
01/30WARREGO ENERGY : Quarterly Reports
PU
01/20WARREGO ENERGY : to open Perth office & appoints gas marketing expert
PU
01/17WARREGO ENERGY : Stories 17/01/2020 Warrego Energy - An Extremely Cheap Gas Valu..
PU
2019STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - West Erregulla 2 Update Kingia Encountered
AQ
2019STRIKE ENERGY : West erregulla-2 update upper kingia encountered
AQ
2019STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - STX West Erregulla 2 Update
AQ
More news
Chart WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Warrego Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis William Donald Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Owain Philip Taylor Franks CFO, Executive Director, Head-Finance & Strategy
Ian Bruce Kirkham Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Christopher Routh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED0.00%39
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.52%1 537 233
CNOOC LIMITED5.47%41 044
CONOCOPHILLIPS-58.73%29 018
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.35%20 308
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED-43.83%12 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group