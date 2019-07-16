Log in
WARRIOR MET COAL INC

(HCC)
Warrior Met Coal : Announces Resignation of Trevor Mills from Board of Directors

07/16/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) today announced that Trevor Mills submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors effective as of the close of business on July 15, 2019. Mr. Mills decided to resign from the Board and this decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Warrior Met Coal is a large-scale, low-cost U.S. based producer and exporter of premium hard coking coal (“HCC”) operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines located in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior Met Coal produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties, and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior Met Coal’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium Low Volatility Free-On-Board Australia Index price. Warrior Met Coal sells all of its met coal production to steel producers in Europe, South America and Asia. For more information about Warrior Met Coal, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
