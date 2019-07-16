Warrior Met Coal : Announces Resignation of Trevor Mills from Board of Directors

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) today announced that Trevor Mills submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors effective as of the close of business on July 15, 2019. Mr. Mills decided to resign from the Board and this decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

