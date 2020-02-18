Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Warrior Met Coal, Inc.    HCC

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.

(HCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrior Met Coal : SEC Filing - CERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 07:47am EST

New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

February 18, 2020

Chief, Information Technology

Securities and Exchange Commission

Division of Corporate Finance

100 F Street, NE MS 3040

Washington, DC 20549

To whom it may concern:

The New York Stock Exchange certifies its approval for listing and registration of the Preferred Stock Purchase Rights of WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. under the Exchange Act of 1934.

Sincerely,

Disclaimer

Warrior Met Coal Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
07:47aWARRIOR MET COAL : SEC Filing - CERT
PU
02/14WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Mo..
AQ
02/14WARRIOR MET COAL : Adopts Rights Agreement to Protect Net Operating Loss Carryfo..
BU
02/14WARRIOR MET COAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/03WARRIOR MET COAL : Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report
BU
01/13WARRIOR MET COAL : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and I..
BU
2019WARRIOR MET COAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2019WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
2019WARRIOR MET COAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019WARRIOR MET COAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 261 M
EBIT 2019 374 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 101 M
Yield 2019 21,7%
P/E ratio 2019 3,64x
P/E ratio 2020 5,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 1 049 M
Chart WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 27,63  $
Last Close Price 20,54  $
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Scheller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Douglas Williams Chairman
Jack K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Dale W. Boyles Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Nickolas Turner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.-2.79%1 049
VALE S.A.-4.32%63 158
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED2.15%22 577
ARCELORMITTAL2.10%17 510
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-5.57%17 293
POSCO--.--%14 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group