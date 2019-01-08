Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Warrior Met Coal Inc    HCC

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 10:36:06 am
22.535 USD   -0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Warrior Met Coal : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:06am EST

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter full year 2018 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Warrior Met Coal website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com, where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 21, 2019 until 6:30 p.m. ET on February 28, 2019. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10127170.

Warrior Met Coal is a large-scale, low-cost U.S. based producer and exporter of premium hard coking coal (“HCC”) operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines located in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior Met Coal produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties, and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior Met Coal’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium Low Volatility Free-On-Board Australia Index price. Warrior Met Coal sells all of its met coal production to steel producers in Europe, South America and Asia. For more information about Warrior Met Coal, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WARRIOR MET COAL INC
10:06aWARRIOR MET COAL : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Anno..
BU
2018SHIRE : Form 8 (DD) - Shire Plc -2-
DJ
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2018WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : Announces Amendment and Restatement of Its Asset-Based Revolv..
BU
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and In..
BU
2018WARRIOR MET COAL : Upgraded by Moody's to B2 with Stable Outlook
BU
2018WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 323 M
EBIT 2018 466 M
Net income 2018 413 M
Debt 2018 296 M
Yield 2018 30,8%
P/E ratio 2018 2,92
P/E ratio 2019 4,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 198 M
Chart WARRIOR MET COAL INC
Duration : Period :
Warrior Met Coal Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARRIOR MET COAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,6 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Scheller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Douglas Williams Chairman
Jack K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Dale W. Boyles Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Nickolas Turner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARRIOR MET COAL INC-5.81%1 198
VALE1.84%73 443
ARCELORMITTAL3.44%21 846
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.1.08%21 341
POSCO--.--%19 089
NUCOR3.90%16 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.