Warrior Met Coal : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its
fourth quarter full year 2018 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET
on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market
trading that afternoon.
To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047
(domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the
start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast
of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of
the Warrior Met Coal website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com,
where an archived replay will also be available.
Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on
February 21, 2019 until 6:30 p.m. ET on February 28, 2019. The replay
will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or
1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10127170.
Warrior Met Coal is a large-scale, low-cost U.S. based producer and
exporter of premium hard coking coal (“HCC”) operating highly efficient
longwall operations in its underground mines located in Alabama. The HCC
that Warrior Met Coal produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains
very low sulfur and has strong coking properties, and is of a similar
quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia.
The premium nature of Warrior Met Coal’s HCC makes it ideally suited as
a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near
the Platts Premium Low Volatility Free-On-Board Australia Index price.
Warrior Met Coal sells all of its met coal production to steel producers
in Europe, South America and Asia. For more information about Warrior
Met Coal, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005705/en/