Warrior Met Coal : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

07/08/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its second quarter 2019 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Warrior Met Coal website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com, where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019 until 6:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2019. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10132099.

Warrior Met Coal is a large-scale, low-cost U.S. based producer and exporter of premium hard coking coal (“HCC”) operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines located in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior Met Coal produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties, and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior Met Coal’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium Low Volatility Free-On-Board Australia Index price. Warrior Met Coal sells all of its met coal production to steel producers in Europe, South America and Asia. For more information about Warrior Met Coal, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
