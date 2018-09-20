Log in
Warrior Met Coal : Upgraded by Moody's to B2 with Stable Outlook

0
09/20/2018

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has upgraded its Corporate Family Rating (“CFR”) to B2 from B3 with a Stable Outlook. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S.-based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry.

According to Moody’s, the upgrade reflects the Company’s strong financial performance including free cash flow generation, strong met coal prices, low financial leverage and changes in the Company’s shareholder base. The upgrade further reflects expectations that the Company will continue to demonstrate strong free cash flow through 2019.

“We are pleased with Moody’s recognition of the Company’s strong financial performance, conservative capital structure with low financial leverage and changes in our shareholder base,” said Dale W. Boyles, Chief Financial Officer of Warrior.

About Warrior

Warrior is a large scale, low-cost U.S. based producer and exporter of premium HCC, operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines located in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Index. Warrior sells all its met coal production to steel producers in Europe, South America and Asia. For more information about Warrior, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the Company’s officers and representatives may from time to time make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales and free cash flow generation, leverage and production growth, ability to maintain cost structure, demand and the future direction of prices. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent management’s good faith expectations, projections, guidance or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, fluctuations or changes in the pricing or demand for the Company’s coal (or met coal generally) by the global steel industry; the timing and number of longwall moves; federal and state tax legislation; changes in interpretation or assumptions and/or updated regulatory guidance regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; legislation and regulations relating to the Clean Air Act and other environmental initiatives; regulatory requirements associated with federal, state and local regulatory agencies, and such agencies’ authority to order temporary or permanent closure of the Company’s mines; operational, logistical, geological, permit, license, labor and weather-related factors, including equipment, permitting, site access, operational risks and new technologies related to mining; the Company’s obligations surrounding reclamation and mine closure; inaccuracies in the Company’s estimates of its met coal reserves; the Company's expectations regarding its future tax rate as well as its ability to effectively utilize its NOLs; the Company’s ability to develop or acquire met coal reserves in an economically feasible manner; significant cost increases and fluctuations, and delay in the delivery of raw materials, mining equipment and purchased components; competition and foreign currency fluctuations; fluctuations in the amount of cash the Company generates from operations, including cash necessary to pay any special or quarterly dividend; the timing and amount of any stock repurchases the Company makes under its stock repurchase program; the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its credit facility or indenture relating to its 8.00% Senior Notes due 2024; integration of businesses that the Company may acquire in the future; adequate liquidity and the cost, availability and access to capital and financial markets; failure to obtain or renew surety bonds on acceptable terms, which could affect the Company’s ability to secure reclamation and coal lease obligations; costs associated with litigation, including claims not yet asserted; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company’s filings with the SEC are available on its website at www.warriormetcoal.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 297 M
EBIT 2018 458 M
Net income 2018 407 M
Debt 2018 296 M
Yield 2018 25,6%
P/E ratio 2018 3,34
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 1 383 M
Chart WARRIOR MET COAL INC
Duration : Period :
Warrior Met Coal Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARRIOR MET COAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Scheller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Douglas Williams Chairman
Jack K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Dale W. Boyles Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Nickolas Turner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARRIOR MET COAL INC4.18%1 383
VALE48.15%74 946
ARCELORMITTAL-0.61%32 126
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-11.23%24 935
POSCO--.--%23 241
NUCOR1.09%20 512
