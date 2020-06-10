Log in
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

Wärtsilä Oyj : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

06/10/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Wärtsilä's Annual General Meeting, held on 5 March 2020, decided to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board to prepare matters pertaining to the appointment and remuneration of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board consists of five members. Four representatives are nominated by the company's four largest shareholders, with the fifth member being the Chairman of Wärtsilä's Board of Directors. The four largest shareholders are determined on the basis of the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. as of 1 June preceding the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The following members have been appointed to Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Petra Hedengran (General Counsel, Investor AB), appointed by Invaw Investor AB
  • Reima Rytsölä (Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Mikko Mursula (Deputy CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Satu Huber (CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Tom Johnstone (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wärtsilä)

For further information, please contact:

Kari Hietanen
Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations and Legal Affairs
Tel: +358 10 709 5609
kari.hietanen@wartsila.com

For investor information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:37:06 UTC
