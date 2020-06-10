Wärtsilä Oyj : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board



Wärtsilä's Annual General Meeting, held on 5 March 2020, decided to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board to prepare matters pertaining to the appointment and remuneration of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board consists of five members. Four representatives are nominated by the company's four largest shareholders, with the fifth member being the Chairman of Wärtsilä's Board of Directors. The four largest shareholders are determined on the basis of the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. as of 1 June preceding the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The following members have been appointed to Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Petra Hedengran (General Counsel, Investor AB), appointed by Invaw Investor AB

Reima Rytsölä (Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula (Deputy CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Satu Huber (CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company), appointed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Tom Johnstone (Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wärtsilä)

For further information, please contact:

Kari Hietanen

Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations and Legal Affairs

Tel: +358 10 709 5609

kari.hietanen@wartsila.com



For investor information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +358 10 709 5637

natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

