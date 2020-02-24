Wärtsilä Oyj : Pivot Power, an EDF Renewables company, places order with Wärtsilä for 100 MW of energy storage in UK

Grid-scale batteries will provide balancing services for world's largest transmission-connected battery storage network, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future in the United Kingdom.

Pivot Power, an EDF Renewables company specialising in battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, has placed an order with technology group Wärtsilä to deliver 100 MW of energy storage in the UK. Pivot Power is developing aworld-first national network of grid-scale batteries and high-volume power connections to provide essential capacity for rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging. The first two projects at Cowley in Oxford and Kemsley in Kent are expected to be fully operational before the end of this year. Wärtsilä will support the projects under 10-year service agreements with flexible performance guarantees. The order was booked with Wärtsilä in December 2019.

The two 50 MW lithium-ion batteries will be the first projects completed as part of Pivot Power's programme to develop, own and operate up to 2GW of grid-scale energy storage and high volume power connections which are directly connected to the UK high-voltage transmission system. The projects will provide flexible capacity and reliability to support increased renewable energy generation and EV charging infrastructure. The UK market for EVs is expected to expand significantly in 2020 in what has been described as 'the year of the electric car' by industry analysts.

This is the largest energy storage deal in Europe for Wärtsilä, which has set its sights on the UK as a key new market, as part of its plan to lead the global transition towards a 100% clean energy future.

Adrien Lebrun, Pivot Power's Engineering Director said: 'At Pivot Power we are committed to enabling a clean electric future and accelerating the expansion of electric vehicles across the UK, and as part of EDF Renewables we are making this vision a reality. These Wärtsilä energy storage systems allow us to harness cutting-edge technology to future-proof our investments in a changing energy market, supporting our long-term goal to reduce the UK's carbon footprint and bring us closer to net zero.'

The systems are based on Wärtsilä's advanced energy management software platform GEMS, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable the intelligent management of large-scale energy storage systems, and innovative GridSolvmodular storage solution, which supports stand-alone energy storage deployments and integrated hybrids with thermal or renewable generation assets. Wärtsilä's solutions can be dynamically adjusted according to the demands of the markets across multiple revenue streams and can optimise a fleet of assets for best results.

Andrew Tang, Vice President, Energy Storage and Optimisation, Wärtsilä Energy Business, said: 'Webelieve that a clean energy future for the UK is not just possible, it is deliverable.These exciting projects will support a cost-effective, reliable and low-carbon energy system and promote the rapid adoption of clean transport in the UK. These pioneering energy storage projectshighlight the capabilities of GridSolv and GEMS to provide flexible energy services in the energy market.'

The contract is the first to be announced since EDF Renewables acquired Pivot Power in November 2019. It

forms

part of EDF Group's Electricity Storage Plan under which it aims to be the leader in Europe with 10GW of additional storage by 2035. It also supports EDF Electric Mobility Plan, to become the leading electric mobility company by 2022 in the UK, France, Italy and Belgium. Beyond this 2022 date, the Group's goal is to provide power for 600,000 electric vehicles and 75,000 charging points.

Image caption: 100 MW of energy storage to Pivot Power will provide flexible capacity and reliability to support increased renewable energy generation and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Site in Kemsley. Copyright Wärtsilä.

For more information, please contact:

Bent Iversen

Senior Business Development Manager, Europe

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob: +45 4014 1207

bent.iversen@wartsila.com

Mirja-Maija Santala

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob: +358 40 079 3827

mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

Nicole Gilbert

Marketing & Communications Manager

Pivot Power

Mob: +44 (0)7501 097847

nicole.gilbert@pivot-power.co.uk

Wärtsilä Energy Business in brief



https://www.wartsila.com/energy/ Wärtsilä Energy Business leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has 72 GW of installed power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world. Wärtsilä in brief



https://www.wartsila.com/ Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Pivot Power in brief

Pivot Power develop and operate grid-scale batteries and provide power infrastructure required for EV charging throughout the UK. Its dual mission is to support an energy system that is clean, affordable and secure by providing valuable flexibility, and to accelerate the EV revolution by creating a nationwide private wire network to operators of rapid charging that is low-cost, rapid and scalable. Pivot

https://www.pivot-power.co.uk Power is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables. EDF Renewables in the UK & Ireland in brief



https://www.edf-re.uk EDF Renewables is part of one of the world's largest electricity companies and our investment and innovation in the UK and Ireland is bringing down costs for consumers and bringing significant benefits for communities. With our operating portfolio of 36 wind farms and battery storage unit (almost 1GW) we are providing some of the much needed new affordable, low carbon electricity to the UK. Work is well underway on the 450 MW Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm project which is in the Firth of Forth and we've extended our Edinburgh office to accommodate around 60 new team members. We have recently acquired Pivot Power, a start-up which specialises in battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging which will help us meet our ambitions in storage and electric mobility. We have more than 2 GW of renewables projects in construction, planning and development and half of those are consented. We also have offices in Dublin, Rainton Bridge near Durham and in London. EDF Renewables is a joint venture between EDF Renouvelables and EDF Energy.

Wartsila Pivot

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.