Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published

Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 February 2020 at 9.05 am EET Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published Wärtsilä Corporation has today, 11 February 2020, published its Annual Report for the year 2019 on www.wartsila.com/ar2019. The electronic Annual Report contains a Business review, the complete Corporate Governance Statement, a Sustainability review, the Report by the Board of Directors, and the Financial Statements 2019. The report also includes a Wärtsilä Stories section with further information on Wärtsilä's business environment and sustainability. A PDF file of the Annual Report 2019 is attached to this release. Further information: Natalia Valtasaari Vice President, Investor Relations Tel. +358 10 709 5637 natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com Wärtsilä in brief Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

