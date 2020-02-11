Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published

02/11/2020 | 02:14am EST
Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published 
Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 February 2020 at 9.05 am EET

Wärtsilä Corporation's Annual Report 2019 published
Wärtsilä Corporation has today, 11 February 2020, published its Annual Report
for the year 2019 on www.wartsila.com/ar2019. The electronic Annual Report
contains a Business review, the complete Corporate Governance Statement, a
Sustainability review, the Report by the Board of Directors, and the Financial
Statements 2019. The report also includes a Wärtsilä Stories section with
further information on Wärtsilä's business environment and sustainability.
A PDF file of the Annual Report 2019 is attached to this release.
Further information:

Natalia Valtasaari
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com


Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the
environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its
customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with
approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations
in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Attachments:
02112964.pdf

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:12:07 UTC
