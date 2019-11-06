Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Helsinki Campus receives Leesman+ certification as the first Finnish workplace

11/06/2019

The technology group Wärtsilä has received as the first Finnish company the Leesman+ certification for the Helsinki Campus in Salmisaari where Wärtsilä's almost 500 employees working in the capital city area moved one year ago. Based on pre- and post-occupancy surveys, the new premises at Wärtsilä Helsinki Campus have significantly improved the employee workplace experience after relocating from Hakaniemi and Lauttasaari to Salmisaari in November 2018. Awarded to just 3% of the 4,421 buildings measured to date, the Wärtsilä Helsinki Campus joins an exclusive list of Leesman+ recipients that comprises 66 organisations across 118 workplaces in 34 countries.

Leesman measures employee workplace experience via its global business intelligence tool that captures feedback on how effectively the workplace supports the workforce. The Leesman+ certificationrecognises exceptional performance in workplace design, delivery, management and operational effectiveness

'The pre-occupancy study offered us a good understanding of things we needed to achieve or change, and the results were very much in line with employee feedback,' says Atte Palomäki, Executive Vice President for Communications, Branding and Marketing. 'Targets for the relocation project were about supporting the ongoing transformation in the company, improving the employee and visitor experience, and living our purpose - enabling sustainable societies with smart technology.'

The Helsinki campus scored in the post-occupancy analysis a Leesman effectiveness score (Lmi) of 71.6, a figure 9.1 points higher than the global average. The Helsinki Campus employees are now more proud to show their workplace to visitors (+28%), the workplace supports better their productivity (+26%) and they feel the workplace more enjoyable than before (+45%).

The Helsinki Campus features ample meeting rooms, a conference centre, an experience centre, project areas, silent areas, a dedicated space for innovation with partners , a large communal café and open space that allows for collaboration. The workspace is built to facilitate flexible work, meaning that instead of personal desks employees work in a variety of these different areas based on their activities and tasks at hand. Wärtsilä uses a digital building twin tool to make space use more transparent and help employees get to most of the space as a resource. Workplace design is implemented in a home-like, colourful, fun and sustainable manner, with Wärtsilä brand visible throughout the building.

Leesman measures employee workplace experience via its global business intelligence tool that captures feedback on how effectively the workplace supports the workforce. The results are then analysed against the Leesman Index, a worldwide benchmark that calculates the impact that these workplaces have on an employee's overall experience, from their perception of being able to work productively and level of enjoyment to their pride in the workplace. To date, the Leesman Index houses more than 600,000 employee responses from 4,357 buildings in 92 countries.

Images from the Wärtsilä Helsinki Campus

For further information, please contact:

Atte Palomäki
Executive Vice President, Communications, Branding & Marketing
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5599
atte.palomaki@wartsila.com

Sari Luhanka
Global Media Relations Manager
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5774
sari.luhanka@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2018, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:14:06 UTC
