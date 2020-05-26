Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä gas engine technology to secure customer's future in Spain's CHP market

The technology group Wärtsilä's capabilities in gas conversions for oil-fuelled power plants have again been recognised with a new order. Rofeica Energia, based in Barcelona, Spain, has ordered a Wärtsilä 34SG gas-fuelled engine generating set, enabling the company to secure its future in Spain's Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market. The order was placed in April. Switching from heavy fuel oil to gas operation will allow the customer to capture various CHP revenue streams, while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. The market in Spain is increasingly trending towards sustainable power generation.

'High efficiency and reliability are essential if our company is to remain competitive in today's tough market conditions. We have had excellent experience with Wärtsilä's engine technology and support for the past 20 years, and converting to gas operation with the Wärtsilä 34SG engine gives us the flexibility to move forward with confidence,' said Joan Romaní, CEO of Rofeica Energía, S.A.

'The Wärtsilä 34SG engine is highly suitable for CHP applications. It has outstanding electrical efficiency, and its reliability has been proven with 43 million running hours in installations around the world. This conversion is a sensible decision as it secures Rofeica Energia's future in the Spanish CHP market,' commented Pekka Tolonen, Energy Business Director, Europe, Wärtsilä.

The 9.1 MW plant will be delivered on a fast-track basis as the gas conversion is expected to be completed before the end of 2020. The major share of the generated energy will be used for Rofeica Energia's own consumption, heating wood pellets, which is their main industrial process although an important share of the generated thermal power will be sold to third-party customers located in the near vicinity.

Wärtsilä flexible gas power plants use natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel available, in the most economical way. This is possible thanks to their high efficiency at any load and unbeatable flexibility to start and stop exactly according to needs. In addition to their efficiency and flexibility, Wärtsilä gas power plants also offer low emissions, making them the optimal solution for locations where minimizing the environmental impact is a priority. As such, they can be placed close to consumption nodes, optimising the power system.

Image: Wärtsilä 34SG generating sets in an engine hall

Read more:

Wärtsilä CHP plants

Wärtsilä gas conversions for power plants

Wärtsilä 34SG gas power plants



For more information, please contact:

Juan Velasco

Business Development Manager

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob.+34 60 0075409

juan.velasco@wartsila.com



Mirja-Maija Santala

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Wärtsilä Energy Business

Mob: +358 400 793 827

mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Energy Business in brief

Wärtsilä Energy Business leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.

https://www.wartsila.com/energy/

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com