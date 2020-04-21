Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January–March 2020

Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January-March 2020
Wärtsilä Corporation Interim Financial Report January-March 2020 21 April 2020
Net sales stable, profitability burdened by COVID-19 impacts and mix
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REVIEW PERIOD JANUARY-MARCH 2020
· Order intake decreased by 12% to EUR 1,247 million (1,416)
· Order book at the end of the period decreased by 4% to EUR 5,745 million
(5,977)
· Net sales increased by 2% to EUR 1,170 million (1,151)
· Book-to-bill amounted to 1.07 (1.23)
· Comparable operating result decreased to EUR 56 million (102), which
represents 4.8% of net sales (8.9)
· Earnings per share decreased to 0.05 euro (0.10)
· Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 42 million (35)
WÄRTSILÄ'S PROSPECTS
The markets in which Wärtsilä operates are being affected by the coronavirus
(COVID-19) outbreak and the measures taken to contain the global pandemic. This
will materially impact Wärtsilä's net sales and earnings for 2020 starting in
March. The full financial impact cannot be quantified at this time, as it will
depend on the duration and severity of the measures taken to contain the virus
spread, and the pace of the eventual market recovery. Consequently, Wärtsilä
withdrew its market outlook for 2020 on 31 March 2020 pending an improvement in
visibility.
JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT AND CEO
'During the first quarter of 2020, Wärtsilä's business environment was
characterised by a sudden increase in uncertainty related to the coronavirus
pandemic and its longer-term impact on the global economy. Net sales increased
slightly from the corresponding period last year, thanks to growth in both
equipment deliveries and service activity in the Marine Business. Energy
equipment deliveries, on the other hand, declined largely due to project timing
and some COVID-19 related delays. Measures taken to contain the spread of COVID
-19 have resulted in factories running at lower than usual capacity and in
restricted mobility of field service personnel. Our operating result was
consequently impacted by weaker fixed cost absorption, as well as by the mix of
service sales and the delivery of the projects we flagged last year to be
affected by cost overruns.
Demand in the first quarter was reasonable considering the prevailing market
conditions. The decline in marine order intake was largely due to the lack of
scrubber investments, as fuel spreads have narrowed. Equipment order intake in
the Energy Business improved, thanks to the turnkey contracts received for two
large power plants in Latin America. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are
increasingly becoming visible in the demand environment of our markets. The
cruise segment in particular has been severely affected by the actions taken to
contain the virus spread, while several energy project sites have been
demobilised. The risk of weakening economic activity has caused shipowners and
operators to re-evaluate their investment plans. Similarly, in the energy
markets, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the anticipated decrease in
electricity consumption are resulting in postponed investment decisions for new
power generation capacity.
The weakened demand outlook, in combination with anticipated delivery
postponements and challenges in accessing customer sites, will have a material
effect on our financial development this year. To mitigate this impact, we have
taken proactive steps to lower our cost base with approximately EUR 100 million
by reducing working hours and initiating temporary layoffs, as well as by
limiting the use of external personnel and consultants. The first concrete
actions have been taken in locations where operations have been adversely
impacted by the pandemic.
While adjustments to our cost base are necessary, we must also secure our
ability to capture future growth opportunities. In this context, the progression
of our Marine Business reorganisation into three independent businesses is
central. It will allow us to accelerate strategy execution and simplify the
business structure in order to increase the agility and speed of our decision
-making. In addition, although we are reducing discretionary spending, we remain
committed to investing in R&D projects that are critical to our long-term
success. Among other initiatives, we are actively working on developing the use
of alternative, commercially viable and environmentally friendly fuels to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping and energy sectors. I am therefore
pleased to highlight both the advances we have recently made in testing the use
of ammonia in our engines and fuel systems, as well as the funding we have
received for the X-Ahead project. The aim of this project is to develop deep
expertise in the technical and business potential of Power-to-X, which will be
used to promote a carbon neutral economy. These initiatives are indicative of
our commitment to enabling sustainable societies with smart technology.'
KEY FIGURES
MEUR 1-3/2020 1-3/2019 Change 2019
Order intake 1,247 1,416 -12% 5,327
of which services 627 653 -4% 2,676
Order book, end of period* 5,745 5,977 -4% 5,878
Net sales 1,170 1,151 2% 5,170
of which services 592 573 3% 2,502
Book-to-bill 1.07 1.23 1.03
Operating result 52 91 -43% 362
% of net sales 4.5 7.9 7.0
Comparable operating result 56 102 -45% 457
% of net sales 4.8 8.9 8.8
Comparable adjusted EBITA** 65 113 -42% 498
% of net sales 5.6 9.8 9.6
Profit before taxes 43 78 -45% 315
Earnings/share, EUR 0.05 0.10 0.37
Cash flow from operating activities 42 35 232
Net interest-bearing debt, end of period 849 658 726
Gross capital expenditure 27 23 122
Gearing 0.42 0.29 0.30
Solvency, % 35.3 39.6 40.8
Personnel, end of period 18,642 19,225 -3% 18,795
*During 2019, Wärtsilä implemented stricter requirements for the booking of new
orders, which resulted in certain projects being removed from the Energy
Business' order book. The order book for the first quarter of 2019 has been
adjusted to reflect this change.
**Comparable adjusted EBITA excludes items affecting comparability and purchase
price allocation amortisation.
Wärtsilä's financial information for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect the
group's new reporting structure. As of the first quarter of 2020, Wärtsilä
Marine Business and Wärtsilä Energy Business constitute the reportable segments
of the group, while Portfolio Business is reported as other business activities.
This restatement has no impact on the group's total financial figures. Wärtsilä
presents certain alternative performance measures in accordance with the
guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The
definitions of these alternative performance measures are presented in the
Calculations of financial ratios section of the interim report.
