Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Wärtsilä Oyj    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January–March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January-March 2020 
Wärtsilä Corporation Interim Financial Report January-March 2020 21 April 2020
at 8:30 a.m. local time

Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January-March 2020
Net sales stable, profitability burdened by COVID-19 impacts and mix

This release is a summary of Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-March 2020. The
complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available
on the company website at www.wartsila.com.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REVIEW PERIOD JANUARY-MARCH 2020

  · Order intake decreased by 12% to EUR 1,247 million (1,416)
  · Order book at the end of the period decreased by 4% to EUR 5,745 million
(5,977)
  · Net sales increased by 2% to EUR 1,170 million (1,151)
  · Book-to-bill amounted to 1.07 (1.23)
  · Comparable operating result decreased to EUR 56 million (102), which
represents 4.8% of net sales (8.9)
  · Earnings per share decreased to 0.05 euro (0.10)
  · Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 42 million (35)

WÄRTSILÄ'S PROSPECTS
The markets in which Wärtsilä operates are being affected by the coronavirus
(COVID-19) outbreak and the measures taken to contain the global pandemic. This
will materially impact Wärtsilä's net sales and earnings for 2020 starting in
March. The full financial impact cannot be quantified at this time, as it will
depend on the duration and severity of the measures taken to contain the virus
spread, and the pace of the eventual market recovery. Consequently, Wärtsilä
withdrew its market outlook for 2020 on 31 March 2020 pending an improvement in
visibility.

JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT AND CEO

'During the first quarter of 2020, Wärtsilä's business environment was
characterised by a sudden increase in uncertainty related to the coronavirus
pandemic and its longer-term impact on the global economy. Net sales increased
slightly from the corresponding period last year, thanks to growth in both
equipment deliveries and service activity in the Marine Business. Energy
equipment deliveries, on the other hand, declined largely due to project timing
and some COVID-19 related delays. Measures taken to contain the spread of COVID
-19 have resulted in factories running at lower than usual capacity and in
restricted mobility of field service personnel. Our operating result was
consequently impacted by weaker fixed cost absorption, as well as by the mix of
service sales and the delivery of the projects we flagged last year to be
affected by cost overruns.

Demand in the first quarter was reasonable considering the prevailing market
conditions. The decline in marine order intake was largely due to the lack of
scrubber investments, as fuel spreads have narrowed. Equipment order intake in
the Energy Business improved, thanks to the turnkey contracts received for two
large power plants in Latin America. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are
increasingly becoming visible in the demand environment of our markets. The
cruise segment in particular has been severely affected by the actions taken to
contain the virus spread, while several energy project sites have been
demobilised. The risk of weakening economic activity has caused shipowners and
operators to re-evaluate their investment plans. Similarly, in the energy
markets, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the anticipated decrease in
electricity consumption are resulting in postponed investment decisions for new
power generation capacity.

The weakened demand outlook, in combination with anticipated delivery
postponements and challenges in accessing customer sites, will have a material
effect on our financial development this year. To mitigate this impact, we have
taken proactive steps to lower our cost base with approximately EUR 100 million
by reducing working hours and initiating temporary layoffs, as well as by
limiting the use of external personnel and consultants. The first concrete
actions have been taken in locations where operations have been adversely
impacted by the pandemic.

While adjustments to our cost base are necessary, we must also secure our
ability to capture future growth opportunities. In this context, the progression
of our Marine Business reorganisation into three independent businesses is
central. It will allow us to accelerate strategy execution and simplify the
business structure in order to increase the agility and speed of our decision
-making. In addition, although we are reducing discretionary spending, we remain
committed to investing in R&D projects that are critical to our long-term
success. Among other initiatives, we are actively working on developing the use
of alternative, commercially viable and environmentally friendly fuels to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping and energy sectors. I am therefore
pleased to highlight both the advances we have recently made in testing the use
of ammonia in our engines and fuel systems, as well as the funding we have
received for the X-Ahead project. The aim of this project is to develop deep
expertise in the technical and business potential of Power-to-X, which will be
used to promote a carbon neutral economy. These initiatives are indicative of
our commitment to enabling sustainable societies with smart technology.'

KEY FIGURES

MEUR                                      1-3/2020  1-3/2019  Change    2019
Order intake                                 1,247     1,416    -12%   5,327
of which services                              627       653     -4%   2,676
Order book, end of period*                   5,745     5,977     -4%   5,878
Net sales                                    1,170     1,151      2%   5,170
of which services                              592       573      3%   2,502
Book-to-bill                                  1.07      1.23            1.03
Operating result                                52        91    -43%     362
% of net sales                                 4.5       7.9             7.0
Comparable operating result                     56       102    -45%     457
% of net sales                                 4.8       8.9             8.8
Comparable adjusted EBITA**                     65       113    -42%     498
% of net sales                                 5.6       9.8             9.6
Profit before taxes                             43        78    -45%     315
Earnings/share, EUR                           0.05      0.10            0.37
Cash flow from operating activities             42        35             232
Net interest-bearing debt, end of period       849       658             726
Gross capital expenditure                       27        23             122
Gearing                                       0.42      0.29            0.30
Solvency, %                                   35.3      39.6            40.8
Personnel, end of period                    18,642    19,225     -3%  18,795

*During 2019, Wärtsilä implemented stricter requirements for the booking of new
orders, which resulted in certain projects being removed from the Energy
Business' order book. The order book for the first quarter of 2019 has been
adjusted to reflect this change.
**Comparable adjusted EBITA excludes items affecting comparability and purchase
price allocation amortisation.
Wärtsilä's financial information for 2019 has been adjusted to reflect the
group's new reporting structure. As of the first quarter of 2020, Wärtsilä
Marine Business and Wärtsilä Energy Business constitute the reportable segments
of the group, while Portfolio Business is reported as other business activities.
This restatement has no impact on the group's total financial figures. Wärtsilä
presents certain alternative performance measures in accordance with the
guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The
definitions of these alternative performance measures are presented in the
Calculations of financial ratios section of the interim report.

ANALYST AND PRESS CONFERENCE
A fully virtual analyst and press conference will be held today, Tuesday 21
April 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time (8:00 a.m. UK time). The combined web-
and teleconference will be held in English and can be viewed by registering on:
http://www.mediaserver.fi/live/wartsila.
To participate in the teleconference, please register at the following address:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6094129. You will receive dial-in
details by e-mail once you have registered. If problems occur, please press *0
for operator assistance. Please press *6 to mute your phone during the
teleconference and to unmute.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the company website later during
the day.


For further information, please contact:

Arjen Berends
Executive Vice President & CFO
Tel: +358 10 709 5444
arjen.berends@wartsila.com

Natalia Valtasaari
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com


For press information, please contact:

Atte Palomäki
Executive Vice President, Communications, Branding & Marketing
Tel: +358 10 709 5599
atte.palomaki@wartsila.com



Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the
environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its
customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with
approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations
in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

Attachments:
04203864.pdf

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
01:36aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January–March 2020
PU
04/20WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä X-Ahead project gets government funding to promote carbo..
PU
04/15WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä awarded two power plant EPC contracts in Latin America, ..
PU
04/09WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to provide latest engine and power generation technology..
PU
04/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 A..
PU
04/06WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Cutting greenhouse gas emissions from LNG engines
PU
04/01WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Linking of Cyprus' Wärtsilä Vessel Traffic Service solution with ..
PU
03/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä launches actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and ..
AQ
03/30WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä signs agreement with Kuribayashi Steamship in Japan for ..
PU
03/26NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Cor..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 694 M
EBIT 2020 414 M
Net income 2020 245 M
Debt 2020 622 M
Yield 2020 5,70%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 4 178 M
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,46  €
Last Close Price 7,06  €
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Johnstone Chairman
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jukka Kumpulainen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-28.32%4 545
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.33%97 832
3M COMPANY-18.56%84 253
SIEMENS AG-30.55%69 819
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.67%59 791
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.59%50 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group