WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
News 
News

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-March 2020 to be published 21 April 2020 at 8.30 a.m. local time

04/07/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Wärtsilä Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the period January-March 2020 on Tuesday 21 April 2020 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available in pdf-format on the company website at www.wartsila.comafter publishing.

A fully virtual analyst and press conference will be held on the same date, Tuesday 21 April 2020, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (8.00 a.m. UK time). The combined web- and teleconference will be held in English and can be viewed by registering on: http://www.mediaserver.fi/live/wartsila.

To participate in the teleconference, please register at the following address:http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6094129. You will receive dial-in details by e-mail once you have registered. If problems occur, please press *0 for operator assistance. Please press *6 to mute your phone during the teleconference and to unmute.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the company website later the same day.

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 07:02:10 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 840 M
EBIT 2020 466 M
Net income 2020 266 M
Debt 2020 637 M
Yield 2020 7,33%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 555 M
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,96  €
Last Close Price 6,01  €
Spread / Highest target 99,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Johnstone Chairman
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jukka Kumpulainen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-34.88%4 350
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.29%94 628
3M COMPANY-20.25%78 529
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.22%69 406
SIEMENS AG-29.64%68 085
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.92%45 126
