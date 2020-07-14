Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's experience with wind farm vessels leads to major order

The technology group Wärtsilä's experience and integration capabilities for wind farm service vessels has resulted in a broad scope of the company's solutions being selected for a large wind farm main installation vessel (MIV). The ship is to be built at the CSBC shipyard in Taiwan for the joint-venture company CDWE (CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering) owned by CSBC and Belgium-based DEME Group. The order was placed in April.

The 216 metres long DP-3 MIV is the largest special vessel to be built at the CSBC yard for offshore wind farm applications. This high end vessel, the 'Green Jade', will play a major role in developing the offshore wind farm business in both new and established markets, including Taiwan. High efficiency and the flexibility to comply with the special needs of the vessel were key criteria in the selection of the Wärtsilä solutions. The full scope includes four Wärtsilä 46DF and two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as Transverse and Steerable Thrusters, DP-3 solution, Navigation system, and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for emissions abatement. The company will also provide site supervision services.

'Wärtsilä has earlier delivered a comprehensive scope of integrated solutions for a similar vessel for one of the partners in this joint-venture company. The success of that project was clearly a contributing factor in the award of this contract,' says Östen Lindell, Director, Marine Unit East Asia & China, Wärtsilä.

'We have worked with Wärtsilä for many years and have been very satisfied with the support they provide. In particular, their well-proven solutions and integration skills shorten the engineering and construction time, which is crucial to enabling an on-time delivery,' says Mr Tseng CSBC President and CDWE Chairman.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered during 2021 and the ship is expected to begin operations in the Taiwan Straits in 2023. It will help boost Taiwan's wind-power capacity, thereby aiding the government's programme to achieve a 20 percent share of its energy from renewable sources by 2025.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Wärtsilä Marine Power

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund

General Manager, Marketing Communications

Mobile +358 (0)40 538 3519

marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com Wärtsilä Voyage

media@wartsila.com





Image caption: The new CDWE wind farm main installation vessel will operate with a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions.

© CDWE

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief

Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.

www.wartsila.com/marine



Wärtsilä Voyage in brief

Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies.

www.wartsila.com/voyage Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies. Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.