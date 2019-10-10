Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's long-term service agreement with EDL in Australia renewed and extended in response to developing needs of a zinc mine

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed an extended renewal agreement to its service agreement with Energy Developments Ltd (EDL) of Australia. The agreement covers the 53 MW baseload gas engine power plant at the McArthur River zinc mine in Northern Territory, Australia. The original ten-year service agreement was signed in 2013. However, after only six years this has been extended for a further ten years, and the maintenance approach has been changed from pre-planned, scheduled maintenance periods to condition-based and predictive maintenance with advisory contract. The agreement renewal was signed in Q3, 2019.

The change in the scope of the agreement, from guaranteeing the plant's availability based on pre-planned scheduled maintenance, to the condition-based and predictive maintenance approach came in response to the customer's developing needs. The change highlights the flexibility of Wärtsilä's lifecycle support and readiness to customise solutions based on customer needs.

'Wärtsilä has given us excellent support and we are pleased to extend the agreement for a further ten years. EDL is committed to delivering on our customer's expectations of reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable energy. Wärtsilä's condition-based and predictive maintenance approach should help us to achieve this. We expect that the renewed and extended agreement will help us increase efficiencies, which in turn benefits our customer with greater reliability and reduced downtime,' said EDL General Manager, Remote Energy, Geoff Hobley.

'We want to bring genuine value to our customers. By working closely with EDL and listening to their needs, we revisited the service agreement and were able to design a Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement which together with Wärtsilä's condition-based and predictive maintenance approach is the best solution for them,' commented Edwin van Waas, General Manager, Service Agreements and Projects, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Wärtsilä's capabilities in providing remote monitoring support from Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to power plant installations result in lower operating costs and greater overall plant efficiency, and represent a prime example of how the latest digital technologies are transforming the energy sector into a new era of flexibility and high efficiency.

EDL manages a portfolio of power plants in Australia, North America and Europe.

