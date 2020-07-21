Log in
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ    WRT1V   FI0009003727

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid LPG/LFO fuelled power plant and energy storage system to US Virgin Islands

07/21/2020 | 08:06am EDT

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a contract to deliver a state-of-the-art power plant and energy storage system to the US Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA). The plant will be delivered and installed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. It will be exceptional in that it will be capable of burning both liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and light fuel oil (LFO), while also being fitted with batteries utilising Wärtsilä's state of the art GEMS energy management platform to provide optimised energy operations. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in June 2020.The four Wärtsilä 32LG engines will deliver a total output of 36 MW, while the energy storage system will add further 9 MW for up to two-hours.In addition to being Wärtsilä's first engine/hybrid power plant sale, this will also be the first installation of the Wärtsilä LG engines, and the company's first engines capable of burning both LPG and LFO.

'The Wärtsilä plant will provide much needed additional baseload capacity to the Island's electricity supply. It will improve the system's reliability, while at the same time giving us additional fuel and operational flexibility that will increase fuel efficiency and lower overall operating costs. It will also reduce the dependence and environmental impact of diesel oil. The four generators are fueled by a cleaner burning fuel which will lead to reduced air emissions and enhanced overall air quality. There is no adverse impact to land, water or the surrounding areas,' explained Lawrence Kupfer, CEO, USVI Water and Power Authority.

'The ability to most efficiently burn both LPG and LFO was a major factor in selecting the Wärtsilä LG engines for this project. Additionally, the hybrid solution will add even more operational flexibility and will serve to improve the existing grid stability on the island. This project showcases our unique technological capabilities in combining an engine power plant and energy storage, and our commitment to drive the energy transition towards low carbon systems,' commented Edmund Phillips, Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy.

The project is scheduled to be completed with a fully operational plant by spring 2022. Wärtsilä has previously supplied and installed a 21 MW power plant running primarily on propane gas to WAPA.

Caption: VIWAPA- Randolph Harley Power Plant Expansion Project with WAPA-2 site. Image Wärtsilä.

Read more:
Hybrid power plants

Energy storage and optimisation

For more information, please contact:

Edmund Phillips
Business Development Manager
Wärtsilä Energy
Phone +1 713 492 7390
edmund.phillips@wartsila.com

Mirja-Maija Santala
Manager, Marketing & Communications
Wärtsilä Energy
Mob: +358 400 793 827
mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Energy in brief
Wärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.
https://www.wartsila.com/energy/

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 12:05:10 UTC
