WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP (WRT1V)
Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited’s holding in Wärtsilä

10/16/2018 | 09:18am CEST

BlackRock, Inc. has informed Wärtsilä Corporation that the number of Wärtsilä's shares and voting rights held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited crossed below the 5% disclosure limit on 12 October 2018. Following the transaction BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited owns 4.98% of Wärtsilä's shares and voting rights, while its total holding in Wärtsilä Corporation corresponds to 5.04%. The total number of shares held by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification is 8.33% of Wärtsilä's shares and voting rights.

Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8.14% 0.19% 8.33% 591,723,390
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.25% 0.17% 8.43%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003727 48,173,309 8.14%
SUBTOTAL A 48,173,309 8.14%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 934,635 0.15%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 195,618 0.03%
SUBTOTAL B 1,130,253 0.19%

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2017, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.9 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:17:07 UTC
