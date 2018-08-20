Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Wärtsilä Oyj Abp    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP (WRT1V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wärtsilä Oyj : Changes in Wärtsilä’s Board of Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Changes in Wärtsilä's Board of Management

The following appointments have been made in the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation:

Mr Marco Wirén (52), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed President of Energy Solutions, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation, effective 1 October 2018. In this position, he is responsible for Wärtsilä's Energy Solutions business globally, and will report to President & CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Mr Wirén is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Wärtsilä, holding this position since August 2013. Prior to joining Wärtsilä, he had broad-ranging experience of financial management and international business management from the steel manufacturer SSAB, the infranet company Eltel Networks, and the construction company NCC.

Mr Arjen Berends (50), MBA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation, effective 1 October 2018. He will report to President & CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Mr Berends joined Wärtsilä in 1988. He has held several key positions in financial management within Wärtsilä's business areas and subsidiaries. Since 2012, Mr Berends has been Vice President Finance and Business Control for Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

'I am very pleased about the quality and versatility of our management, which enables filling key positions internally. Both Marco and Arjen have demonstrated the capability to continuously develop Wärtsilä's efficient operations. With these two appointments, Wärtsilä secures a deep financial expertise for the growing energy business and transfers business insights into the corporate level. This is central to reaching Wärtsilä's long-term targets,' says Jaakko Eskola, President and CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Atte Palomäki
Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5599
atte.palomaki@wartsila.com

Marco Wirén
Chief Financial Officer
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5640
marco.wiren@wartsila.com

Arjen Berends
Vice President, Finance and Control
Wärtsilä Marine Solutions
Tel: +358 10 709 5686
arjen.berends@wartsila.com

For investor information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari
Director, Investor & Media Relations
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2017, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.9 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 11:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
01:16pWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Changes in Wärtsilä’s Board of Management
PU
12:01pWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Changes in Wärtsilä's Board of Management
AQ
09:31aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to help ensure reliable power supply in challenging Hawa..
AQ
08/16WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä equipped Canadian ferry will have minimal environmental ..
AQ
08/09WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wartsila Defense, Inc. Propulsion Shaft and Rudder Shaft Mechanic..
AQ
08/02WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä’s divers enable operators to avoid unscheduled dry..
PU
07/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Augmented reality creates a new dimension in marine maintenance s..
PU
07/30WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Supplying and Installation and Connecting the Generator of the Fi..
AQ
07/25WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Power output & flexibility of upgraded Wärtsilä 20 engine attract..
AQ
07/25WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : MILITARY $1.16 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Wartsila Defen..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Wartsila reports 1H results 
06/01Wartsila (WRTBF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/27Wartsila Oyj's (WRTBF) CEO Jaakko Eskola on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
04/24Wartsila Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24Wartsila reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 331 M
EBIT 2018 673 M
Net income 2018 495 M
Debt 2018 270 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 22,14
P/E ratio 2019 18,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
Capitalization 10 616 M
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,6 €
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaakko-Veikko Eskola President & Chief Executive Officer
Percy Henrik Mikael Lilius Chairman
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jukka Kumpulainen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP2.32%12 141
3M COMPANY-13.00%120 121
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.18%115 231
SIEMENS-5.29%106 936
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.51%106 900
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.32%47 796
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.