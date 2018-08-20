Wärtsilä Oyj : Changes in Wärtsilä’s Board of Management

Changes in Wärtsilä's Board of Management

The following appointments have been made in the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation:

Mr Marco Wirén (52), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed President of Energy Solutions, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation, effective 1 October 2018. In this position, he is responsible for Wärtsilä's Energy Solutions business globally, and will report to President & CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Mr Wirén is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Wärtsilä, holding this position since August 2013. Prior to joining Wärtsilä, he had broad-ranging experience of financial management and international business management from the steel manufacturer SSAB, the infranet company Eltel Networks, and the construction company NCC.

Mr Arjen Berends (50), MBA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation, effective 1 October 2018. He will report to President & CEO Jaakko Eskola.

Mr Berends joined Wärtsilä in 1988. He has held several key positions in financial management within Wärtsilä's business areas and subsidiaries. Since 2012, Mr Berends has been Vice President Finance and Business Control for Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

'I am very pleased about the quality and versatility of our management, which enables filling key positions internally. Both Marco and Arjen have demonstrated the capability to continuously develop Wärtsilä's efficient operations. With these two appointments, Wärtsilä secures a deep financial expertise for the growing energy business and transfers business insights into the corporate level. This is central to reaching Wärtsilä's long-term targets,' says Jaakko Eskola, President and CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation.

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2017, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.9 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com