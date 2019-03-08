http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.03.2019 / 09:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
08.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
|
|Blocksbergstrasse 183
|
|66955 Pirmasens
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wasgau-ag.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
785477 08.03.2019