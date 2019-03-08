Log in
WASGAU PRODUKTIONS & HANDELS AG

(MSH)
03/08/2019
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.03.2019 / 09:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2018/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2019 German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2018/


08.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
Blocksbergstrasse 183
66955 Pirmasens
Germany
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785477  08.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Niko Johns Chairman-Management Board
Christian Mielsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hornbach Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Pelka Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Gampfer Member-Supervisory Board
