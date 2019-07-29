Log in
WASGAU PRODUKTIONS & HANDELS AG

(MSH)
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/29/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.07.2019 / 09:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 German: https://wasgau-ag.de/finanzberichte-2019/


29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
Blocksbergstrasse 183
66955 Pirmasens
Germany
Internet: www.wasgau-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847897  29.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
