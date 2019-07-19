Log in
WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC.

(WAFD)
Washington Federal : Bank Announces the Appointment of Former Executive Linda Brower to its Board of Directors

07/19/2019

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) today announced the appointment of Linda Brower to its Board of Directors, effective July 22, 2019. Brower, age 66, is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer at Washington Federal Bank from 2003 until her retirement in 2016. Her extensive banking career spans four decades including past leadership roles at Bank of America and US Bank.

Chairman of the Board Thomas Kelley commented, “We are honored to have Linda return to Washington Federal where she accomplished so much and where she can now assert her wealth of banking knowledge to help guide our organization’s growth. Linda is highly respected as an accomplished leader and we welcome her tenacity as we evolve into a digital first bank.”

President and CEO Brent Beardall added, “I had the pleasure of working with Linda on our Executive Management Committee for 13 years and value her skillfulness in solving problems and making everybody around her a better employee. Having started her career as a teller, she brings a unique perspective on how to drive value for all our stakeholders. We are all excited to have her voice back at WAFD.”

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, N.A., a national bank that provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, insurance products, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages and home equity lines of credit. Established in 1917, the Company operates 235 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. To find out more about the Company, please visit the website. The Company uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company, which is routinely posted on and accessible at www.washingtonfederal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,14x
Capitalization 2 791 M
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 35,15  $
Spread / Highest target 2,42%
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent Joseph Beardall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Kelley Chairman
Kim E. Robison Senior Vice President-Operations
Vincent L. Beatty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna C. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC.30.14%2 791
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.77%371 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%279 454
BANK OF AMERICA18.47%275 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.89%202 506
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%200 477
