Washington Prime : Announces HomeGoods to Open at Mesa Mall

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that HomeGoods will join the dynamic tenant lineup at Mesa Mall. As the only enclosed shopping center in the Grand Junction market, and the only one between Salt Lake City and Denver, Mesa Mall is western Colorado’s regional retail powerhouse.

HomeGoods will be located adjacent to JCPenney in the former Sports Authority space. There will be several additional tenant openings at Mesa Mall in 2020, including a newly constructed Dillard’s, which will be the first location within Grand Junction and will replace the former Sears space.

Contributing to the strong leasing demand, the majority of commercial development in Grand Junction is happening within a two mile radius of the center, with Mesa Mall situated in the core of the fastest growing retail, dining, lifestyle, and financial sector of the valley. In addition to the aforementioned tenants, Mesa Mall is home to in-demand anchors Cabela’s and Target. During the past 12 months, several new options have opened for guests at Mesa Mall including El Asadero, Sola Salon, The Kids Closet, Torrid, and Pump It Up Jump Zone.

In addition, Washington Prime Group is close to announcing another exciting national retailer to replace the former Herberger’s location.

Mesa Mall continues to benefit from an incredibly talented local management team. Paul Petersen, General Manager, is instrumental in executing the vision for Mesa Mall, and together with Marketing Director Tamara Krizman, the team has implemented a robust schedule of community events. Mesa Mall hosts nearly 100 events throughout the year which drive guest traffic, encourage extended visits and strengthen the town center as the gathering place to shop, play, eat and drink in the area. Learn more at www.shopmesamall.com.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

