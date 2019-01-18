Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced the 2018 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.



Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2019. The taxability of the 2018 common stock distributions and the 2018 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.

Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG

Record Date Payable

Date Type of

Distribution CUSIP

Number Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends L-T Capital

Gains Non-Dividend

Distributions Liquidated

Distributions



Section

199A

Dividends 03/05/2018 03/15/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467 06/01/2018 06/15/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467 09/04/2018 09/17/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467 12/03/2018 12/17/2018 Cash 93964W108 $0.250000 $0.250000 $0.010533 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.239467 TOTAL $1.000000 $1.000000 $0.042132 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.957868

Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H

Record Date Payable

Date Type of

Distribution CUSIP

Number Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends L-T Capital

Gains Non-

Dividend

Distributions Liquidated

Distributions



Section

199A

Dividends 03/29/2018 04/16/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048 06/29/2018 07/16/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048 09/28/2018 10/15/2018 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048 12/31/2018 01/15/2019 Cash 93964W207 $0.468800 $0.468800 $0.019752 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.449048 TOTAL $1.875200 $1.875200 $0.079008 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.796192

Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I

Record Date Payable

Date Type of

Distribution CUSIP

Number Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends L-T Capital

Gains Non-

Dividend

Distributions Liquidated

Distributions



Section

199A

Dividends 03/29/2018 04/16/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595 06/29/2018 07/16/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595 09/28/2018 10/15/2018 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595 12/31/2018 01/15/2019 Cash 93964W306 $0.429700 $0.429700 $0.018105 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.411595 TOTAL $1.718800 $1.718800 $0.072420 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.646380

Contacts

For additional information, contact Computershare Investor Services at 800.738.4931; or John Mills, Senior Director, Tax, Washington Prime Group, at 614.887.5910.