Washington Prime Group Inc

WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC (WPG)
01/18 04:00:00 pm
5.41 USD   +1.50%
2017Mall Owners Head for Exits As Retail Tenants Move Out -- WSJ
DJ
2017Mall Owners Rush To Get Out of the Mall Business
DJ
Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

01/18/2019 | 05:01pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced the 2018 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.

Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2019.  The taxability of the 2018 common stock distributions and the 2018 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.

Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG

Record DatePayable
Date		Type of
Distribution		CUSIP
Number		Total
Distribution
Per Share		Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends		L-T Capital
Gains		Non-Dividend
Distributions		Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/05/201803/15/2018Cash93964W108$0.250000$0.250000$0.010533$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.239467
06/01/201806/15/2018Cash93964W108$0.250000$0.250000$0.010533$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.239467
09/04/201809/17/2018Cash93964W108$0.250000$0.250000$0.010533$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.239467
12/03/201812/17/2018Cash93964W108$0.250000$0.250000$0.010533$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.239467
 TOTAL$1.000000$1.000000$0.042132$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.957868

Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H

Record DatePayable
Date		Type of
Distribution		CUSIP
Number		Total
Distribution
Per Share		Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends		L-T Capital
Gains		Non-
Dividend
Distributions		Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/29/201804/16/2018Cash93964W207$0.468800$0.468800$0.019752$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.449048
06/29/201807/16/2018Cash93964W207$0.468800$0.468800$0.019752$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.449048
09/28/201810/15/2018Cash93964W207$0.468800$0.468800$0.019752$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.449048
12/31/201801/15/2019Cash93964W207$0.468800$0.468800$0.019752$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.449048
 TOTAL$1.875200$1.875200$0.079008$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.796192

Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I

Record DatePayable
Date		Type of
Distribution		CUSIP
Number		Total
Distribution
Per Share		Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends		L-T Capital
Gains		Non-
Dividend
Distributions		Liquidated
Distributions

Section
199A
Dividends
03/29/201804/16/2018Cash93964W306$0.429700$0.429700$0.018105$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.411595
06/29/201807/16/2018Cash93964W306$0.429700$0.429700$0.018105$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.411595
09/28/201810/15/2018Cash93964W306$0.429700$0.429700$0.018105$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.411595
12/31/201801/15/2019Cash93964W306$0.429700$0.429700$0.018105$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$0.411595
 TOTAL$1.718800$1.718800$0.072420$0.000000$0.000000$0.000000$1.646380

Contacts
For additional information, contact Computershare Investor Services at 800.738.4931; or John Mills, Senior Director, Tax, Washington Prime Group, at 614.887.5910.

About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
