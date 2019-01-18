Washington Prime Group Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions
01/18/2019 | 05:01pm EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced the 2018 tax reporting information (Federal Form 1099) for distributions as shown below. The distributions relate to its common shares, Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest and Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest.
Amounts reported to Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan participants will differ due to administrative costs. Participants should refer to their Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2019. The taxability of the 2018 common stock distributions and the 2018 preferred stock distributions are not indicative of the taxability of future distributions.
Common Stock - Ticker Symbol: WPG
Record Date
Payable Date
Type of Distribution
CUSIP Number
Total Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Dividends
Qualified Dividends
L-T Capital Gains
Non-Dividend Distributions
Liquidated Distributions
Section 199A Dividends
03/05/2018
03/15/2018
Cash
93964W108
$0.250000
$0.250000
$0.010533
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.239467
06/01/2018
06/15/2018
Cash
93964W108
$0.250000
$0.250000
$0.010533
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.239467
09/04/2018
09/17/2018
Cash
93964W108
$0.250000
$0.250000
$0.010533
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.239467
12/03/2018
12/17/2018
Cash
93964W108
$0.250000
$0.250000
$0.010533
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.239467
TOTAL
$1.000000
$1.000000
$0.042132
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.957868
Preferred Stock - 7.5% Series H Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-H
Record Date
Payable Date
Type of Distribution
CUSIP Number
Total Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Dividends
Qualified Dividends
L-T Capital Gains
Non- Dividend Distributions
Liquidated Distributions
Section 199A Dividends
03/29/2018
04/16/2018
Cash
93964W207
$0.468800
$0.468800
$0.019752
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.449048
06/29/2018
07/16/2018
Cash
93964W207
$0.468800
$0.468800
$0.019752
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.449048
09/28/2018
10/15/2018
Cash
93964W207
$0.468800
$0.468800
$0.019752
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.449048
12/31/2018
01/15/2019
Cash
93964W207
$0.468800
$0.468800
$0.019752
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.449048
TOTAL
$1.875200
$1.875200
$0.079008
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.796192
Preferred Stock - 6.875% Series I Preferred Shares - Ticker Symbol: WPG-I
Record Date
Payable Date
Type of Distribution
CUSIP Number
Total Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Dividends
Qualified Dividends
L-T Capital Gains
Non- Dividend Distributions
Liquidated Distributions
Section 199A Dividends
03/29/2018
04/16/2018
Cash
93964W306
$0.429700
$0.429700
$0.018105
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.411595
06/29/2018
07/16/2018
Cash
93964W306
$0.429700
$0.429700
$0.018105
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.411595
09/28/2018
10/15/2018
Cash
93964W306
$0.429700
$0.429700
$0.018105
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.411595
12/31/2018
01/15/2019
Cash
93964W306
$0.429700
$0.429700
$0.018105
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.411595
TOTAL
$1.718800
$1.718800
$0.072420
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.646380
Contacts For additional information, contact Computershare Investor Services at 800.738.4931; or John Mills, Senior Director, Tax, Washington Prime Group, at 614.887.5910.
