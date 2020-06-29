Washington Prime : Introduces Summer KidX Club® Powered by Highlights@Home

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company has partnered with Highlights, an award-winning global family media brand, to launch its summer KidX Club® Powered by Highlights@Home. The initiative offers brand new educational activities that encourage creativity, learning and curiosity for children and families this summer.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “Boy oh boy, Highlights sure has come a long way from when I was having Fun with Phonics in the mid 1970s.

Okay, here’s our quid pro quo...We’ll take our popular KidX program virtual this summer if you promise to sneak out for a couple of hours and visit one of our town centers. If you don’t, our KidX summer programming may just have to include such topics as ‘indoor mud pie art’ or ‘crayon wall drawings...your parents won’t mind’ or even the very popular ‘ten ways to bug the heck out of adults working from home.’

“Seriously, these are crazy times to say the least, and our virtual KidX summer program is just one way we’re trying to make your life easier.”

The summer KidX Club Powered by Highlights@Home is a program that inspires children to explore the world around them by offering a variety of free events and activities. While the program has traditionally sponsored property-based, in-person events for children and families, a new partnership with Highlights will allow this premier program to go virtual so kids can soar into summer with fun, educational activities.

Ken Johnson, CEO of Highlights stated: “With regular summer programming postponed or cancelled, many families are in immediate need of fun and engaging activities that kids can enjoy at home. Our Highlights@Home initiative was created to support parents during the COVID-19 stay-at-home period and we’re thrilled to get to help even more families through the summer KidX Club powered by Highlights@Home program.”

The summer KidX Club will offer free, twice-weekly collections of family-friendly themed activity packs. These activity packs will include stories, puzzles, videos, games, jokes, physical activities, crafts, and suggestions for acts of kindness. Content will be grouped around the summer KidX Club’s focus areas: Explore, Experience, and Excel.

About KidX Club®

A premier Washington Prime Group program, KidX Club focuses on inspiring children to explore the world around them. From arts and crafts, to educational experiences and playful activities, KidX Club sponsors a variety of free online and in-person events to connect local children and their families. KidX Club® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.kidxclub.com.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

