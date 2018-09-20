Log in
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : Confirms 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

0
09/20/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: Tejal Engman

Vice President of Investor Relations E-Mail:tengman@washreit.com

1775 Eye Street, NW, Suite 1000

Washington, DC 20006

Tel 202-774-3200 www.washreit.com

September 20, 2018

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONFIRMS 3rd

QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust - NYSE: WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 3rd Quarter 2018 earnings in a press release to be issued on Thursday, October 25, 2018, after the U.S. market close.

The Conference Call for 3rd Quarter 2018 earnings is scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:

877-407-9205

International Toll Number:

201-689-8054

Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Friday, November 9, 2018, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number:

1-877-481-4010

International Toll Number:

1-919-882-2331

Conference ID:

21308

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com.On-line playback of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the Conference Call.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).

Disclaimer

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 20:33:01 UTC
