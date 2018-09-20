NEWS RELEASE
CONTACT: Tejal Engman
Vice President of Investor Relations E-Mail:tengman@washreit.com
1775 Eye Street, NW, Suite 1000
Washington, DC 20006
Tel 202-774-3200 www.washreit.com
September 20, 2018
WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONFIRMS 3rd
QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust - NYSE: WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 3rd Quarter 2018 earnings in a press release to be issued on Thursday, October 25, 2018, after the U.S. market close.
The Conference Call for 3rd Quarter 2018 earnings is scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:
|
USA Toll Free Number:
|
877-407-9205
|
International Toll Number:
|
201-689-8054
Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Friday, November 9, 2018, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant replay access information is as follows:
|
USA Toll Free Number:
|
1-877-481-4010
|
International Toll Number:
|
1-919-882-2331
|
Conference ID:
|
21308
The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com.On-line playback of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the Conference Call.
Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).