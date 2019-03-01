Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : and Cardiovascular Systems Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) will replace Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: ITG) prior to the open of trading on Thursday, March 7 . Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD: VIRT) completed its acquisition of Investment Technology Group today.





. Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD: VIRT) completed its acquisition of Investment Technology Group today. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASD: CSII) will replace Nutrisystem Inc. (NASD: NTRI) prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 11 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Tivity Health Inc. (NASD: TVTY) is acquiring Nutrisystem in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

Cardiovascular Systems is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – MARCH 7, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Washington

REIT Real Estate Diversified REITs DELETED Investment

Technology

Group Financials Investment Banking &

Brokerage

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – MARCH 11, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Cardiovascular

Systems Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED Nutrisystem Consumer Discretionary Internet & Direct

Marketing Retail

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

