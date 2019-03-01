Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Washington Real Estate Investment Trust    WRE

WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(WRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust : and Cardiovascular Systems Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:57pm EST

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) will replace Investment Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: ITG) prior to the open of trading on Thursday, March 7. Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD: VIRT) completed its acquisition of Investment Technology Group today.

  • Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASD: CSII) will replace Nutrisystem Inc. (NASD: NTRI) prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 11. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Tivity Health Inc. (NASD: TVTY) is acquiring Nutrisystem in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

Cardiovascular Systems is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease.  Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – MARCH 7, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Washington
REIT

Real Estate

Diversified REITs

DELETED

Investment
Technology
Group

Financials

Investment Banking &
Brokerage

 

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – MARCH 11, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Cardiovascular
Systems

Health Care

Health Care Equipment

DELETED

Nutrisystem

Consumer Discretionary

Internet & Direct
Marketing Retail

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907 
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries 
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-real-estate-investment-trust-and-cardiovascular-systems-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300805304.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INV
05:57pWASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : and Cardiovascular Systems Set to Join S&..
PR
04:11pWASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
02/19WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF F..
AQ
02/14WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/14WASHINGTON REIT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End..
GL
02/08WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
01/17Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its..
GL
01/04WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : Confirms 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Releas..
AQ
2018WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.