WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP (WASH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 08:39:46 pm
56.695 USD   -0.29%
Washington Trust Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

10/09/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release third quarter 2018 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation’s executives as follows:

Earnings Release:Monday, October 22, 2018, After Market Closes
Conference Call:Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. EDT
Participant Dial In:1-877-407-9208 (Toll-Free)
International Dial In:1-201-493-6784
Webcast:Washington Trust Bancorp’s website,
 http://ir.washtrust.com
 
Teleconference Replay:Available after the call, from October 23, 2018, 11:30 a.m. EDT through October 30, 2018, 11:59 p.m. EDT
  
Replay Number US:1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free)
Replay International:1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number:13683640

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $4.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast’s premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation’s common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation’s web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Elizabeth B. Eckel
                                SVP, Marketing & Investor Relations
                                401.348.1309
                                ebeckel@washtrust.com

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
