WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP

(WASH)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. : Announces $0.04 Dividend Increase

06/20/2019

WESTERLY, R.I., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 cents per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The declaration represents a $0.04 per share increase over the most recent quarterly dividend rate. The dividend will be paid July 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2018. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-0-04-dividend-increase-300872210.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
