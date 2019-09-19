Log in
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP    WASH

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP

(WASH)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/19 11:25:05 am
50.605 USD   +1.11%
11:01aWASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/22WASHINGTON TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

WESTERLY, R.I., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 cents per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.  The dividend will be paid October 11, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-300921785.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
