WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

(WASH)
Washington Trust Bancorp : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet

07/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

"Washington Trust reported strong second quarter earnings; a testament to our success at executing a business continuity plan that allowed our employees to safely provide banking services and maintain a high level of personal customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic. We assisted thousands of borrowers, depositors and wealth clients with their financial needs during these uncertain times and our second quarter performance demonstrated how our diversified business model enables us to generate earnings in a challenging environment. While there is still uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic effects, we believe that Washington Trust is well-positioned with a strong capital position and ample sources of liquidity to handle these challenges as we move forward during this unprecedented time."

- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO

Q2 2020 Highlights

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.51%

and 1.46%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively, in the

preceding quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million in the second quarter, compared $7.0

Trading Symbol

WASH

Exchange

NASDAQ

Market Value ($M)

565

Stock Price

$32.75

As of June 30, 2020

Loans

$3.7

$3.9

$4.3

$3.2

$3.4

2016 2017 2018 2019 6/30/20

Commercial Residential Consumer

million in the preceding quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues hit an all-time quarterly high, totaling $14.9 million for

the second quarter, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the preceding quarter.

Residential mortgage loan originations for portfolio or sale amounted to a quarterly

record of $426 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $134 million, or 46%,

from the preceding quarter.

Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5%,

from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $557 million, or 15%,

from a year ago.

$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted

Deposits

$3.1 $3.2 $3.5 $3.5

$4.1

Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered

deposits) amounted to $3.6 billion, up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the

preceding quarter, and up by $551 million, or 18%, from a year ago.

Cash dividend of $0.51 per share.

Washington Trust Honored by Forbes

In June, Forbes named Washington Trust as the "Best InState Bank" in Rhode Island as part of its annual listing/ranking of the best banks in each of the 50 states. Washington Trust was the only bank in the Rhode Island to receive this award and it was the second year in a row the Bank received this recognition.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes as the Best In-State Bank," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "This national recognition acknowledges what our customers have known for years: Washington Trust is the premier bank in

our area because of the dedication and commitment of our employees, who strive to exceed customer expectations in every interaction."

Forbes and market research firm Statista Inc. identified America's Best-In-State Banks 2020 based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they currently or previously had relationships. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' 'Digital Services,' and 'Financial Advice.' Of the 5,117 banks in America, just 2.6% made the Forbes' list.

2016 2017 2018 2019 6/30/20

Demand & NOW Money market & savings Time deposits

$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted

Mortgage Banking Revenues

$20.9

$13.2

$14.8

$11.4

$10.4

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

$ millions

06/30/20

Cash Dividends

$2.00

$1.76

$1.46 $1.54

$1.02

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

Declared per share

6/30/20

At 06/30/20

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Nasdaq: WASH

Financial Highlights

C&I Loans By Industry

At or for the Quarters Ended

($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

Balance Sheet ($000)

Total assets

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

$5,198,878

Total loans

4,287,641

4,090,396

3,892,999

3,778,106

Total securities

938,446

917,392

899,490

887,020

Total deposits

4,101,436

3,706,314

3,498,882

3,586,153

Total shareholders' equity

520,163

508,597

503,492

497,825

Income Statement ($000) and Profitability

Net interest income

30,945

32,602

31,994

32,978

Provision for loan losses

2,200

7,036

0

400

Wealth management revenues

8,605

8,689

8,894

9,153

Mortgage banking revenues

14,851

6,096

3,669

4,840

Other noninterest income

2,864

5,142

4,055

4,349

Noninterest expenses

28,478

30,453

28,755

26,870

Net income

21,040

11,901

15,536

18,814

Return on average assets

1.46%

0.89%

1.18%

1.44%

Return on average equity

16.51%

9.49%

12.24%

15.20%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)

2.31%

2.61%

2.61%

2.72%

Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital

Total risk based capital

12.78%

12.42%

12.94%

12.94%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.42%

8.77%

9.04%

8.97%

Equity to assets

8.85%

9.05%

9.51%

9.58%

Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)

7.74%

7.89%

8.28%

8.32%

Total portfolio: $852.4 million

Percent of total loans: 20%

Health care & social assistance

Manufacturing

11%

Educational Services

9%

Owner occupied & other real estate 8%

Retail

8%

Professional, scientific & technical

6%

Accommodation and food services 5%

Finance and insurance 4%

Entertainment and recreation 4%

Transportation & warehousing 4%

Information 3%

Public administration 3%

Other

13%

At 06/30/20

22%

Asset Quality

Total past due loans to total loans

0.34%

0.40%

0.40%

0.38%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.27%

0.32%

0.35%

0.37%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.37%

0.44%

0.45%

0.39%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97%

0.97%

0.69%

0.71%

Share Data:

Diluted earnings per share

$1.21

$0.68

$0.89

$1.08

Dividends declared per share

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51

Book value per share

$30.14

$29.48

$29.00

$28.71

Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)

$26.04

$25.37

$24.90

$24.60

Market value per share

$32.75

$36.56

$53.79

$48.31

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,260

17,252

17,363

17,338

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

17,292

17,441

17,436

17,414

  1. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
  2. GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding

About Washington Trust

$5.9 billion in assets

  • Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
  • RI state-chartered commercial bank
  • Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
  • Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
  • Market area of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, and Connecticut
    • 23 branches
    • 5 wealth management offices
    • 7 residential mortgage loan offices
    • 3 commercial lending offices

Commercial Real Estate

Total portfolio: $1.6 billion

At 06/30/20

Percent of total loans: 38%

Multi-Family Dwelling

32%

Retail

20%

Office

18%

Hospitality

9%

Healthcare

7%

Industrial & Warehouse

6%

Commercial Mixed Use

3%

Other

5%

Analyst Coverage

  • American Capital Partners, LLC Nicole Gulino
  • Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Erik Zwick
  • Compass Pt Rch & Trading LLC Laurie Hunsicker
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc. Damon Delmonte
  • Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP Mark Fitzgibbon

The financial information contained herein is unaudited, and qualified in its entirety by reference to Washington Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

23 Broad Street, Westerly, RI 02891

1-800-475-2265, x1566

ir.washtrust.com

Member FDIC

Disclaimer

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:15:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 205 M - -
Net income 2020 46,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,33 $
Last Close Price 30,95 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward O. Handy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark K. W. Gim President & Chief Operating Officer
Ronald S. Ohsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Kathleen E. McKeough Lead Independent Director
Katherine W. Hoxsie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.-42.46%534
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.16%161 217
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-15.47%56 912
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.15%51 003
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.87%47 311
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 744
