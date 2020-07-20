Washington Trust Bancorp : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet

"Washington Trust reported strong second quarter earnings; a testament to our success at executing a business continuity plan that allowed our employees to safely provide banking services and maintain a high level of personal customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic. We assisted thousands of borrowers, depositors and wealth clients with their financial needs during these uncertain times and our second quarter performance demonstrated how our diversified business model enables us to generate earnings in a challenging environment. While there is still uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic effects, we believe that Washington Trust is well-positioned with a strong capital position and ample sources of liquidity to handle these challenges as we move forward during this unprecedented time."
- Edward O. Handy III, Chairman & CEO
Q2 2020 Highlights
Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.51%
and 1.46%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 0.89%, respectively, in the
preceding quarter.
The provision for credit losses was $2.2 million in the second quarter, compared $7.0
Market Summary
Trading Symbol
WASH
Exchange
NASDAQ
Market Value ($M)
565
Stock Price
$32.75
As of June 30, 2020
Loans
$3.7
$3.9
$4.3
$3.2
$3.4
2016 2017 2018 2019 6/30/20
Commercial Residential Consumer
million in the preceding quarter.
Mortgage banking revenues hit an all-time quarterly high, totaling $14.9 million for
the second quarter, up by $8.8 million, or 144%, from the preceding quarter.
Residential mortgage loan originations for portfolio or sale amounted to a quarterly
record of $426 million in the second quarter of 2020, up by $134 million, or 46%,
from the preceding quarter.
Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2020, up by $197 million, or 5%,
from the end of the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $557 million, or 15%,
from a year ago.
$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted
Deposits
$3.1 $3.2$3.5 $3.5
$4.1
Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered
deposits) amounted to $3.6 billion, up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the
preceding quarter, and up by $551 million, or 18%, from a year ago.
Cash dividend of $0.51 per share.
Washington Trust Honored by Forbes
In June, Forbes named Washington Trust as the "Best InState Bank" in Rhode Island as part of its annual listing/ranking of the best banks in each of the 50 states. Washington Trust was the only bank in the Rhode Island to receive this award and it was the second year in a row the Bank received this recognition.
"We're extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes as the Best In-State Bank," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "This national recognition acknowledges what our customers have known for years: Washington Trust is the premier bank in
our area because of the dedication and commitment of our employees, who strive to exceed customer expectations in every interaction."
Forbes and market research firm Statista Inc. identified America's Best-In-State Banks 2020 based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they currently or previously had relationships. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' 'Digital Services,' and 'Financial Advice.' Of the 5,117 banks in America, just 2.6% made the Forbes' list.
2016 2017 2018 2019 6/30/20
Demand & NOW Money market & savings Time deposits
$ billions; at December 31st unless otherwise noted
Mortgage Banking Revenues
$20.9
$13.2
$14.8
$11.4
$10.4
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD
$ millions
06/30/20
Cash Dividends
$2.00
$1.76
$1.46 $1.54
$1.02
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD
Declared per share
6/30/20
At 06/30/20
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Nasdaq: WASH
Financial Highlights
C&I Loans By Industry
At or for the Quarters Ended
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
6/30/20
3/31/20
12/31/19
9/30/19
Balance Sheet ($000)
Total assets
$5,876,960
$5,620,979
$5,292,659
$5,198,878
Total loans
4,287,641
4,090,396
3,892,999
3,778,106
Total securities
938,446
917,392
899,490
887,020
Total deposits
4,101,436
3,706,314
3,498,882
3,586,153
Total shareholders' equity
520,163
508,597
503,492
497,825
Income Statement ($000) and Profitability
Net interest income
30,945
32,602
31,994
32,978
Provision for loan losses
2,200
7,036
0
400
Wealth management revenues
8,605
8,689
8,894
9,153
Mortgage banking revenues
14,851
6,096
3,669
4,840
Other noninterest income
2,864
5,142
4,055
4,349
Noninterest expenses
28,478
30,453
28,755
26,870
Net income
21,040
11,901
15,536
18,814
Return on average assets
1.46%
0.89%
1.18%
1.44%
Return on average equity
16.51%
9.49%
12.24%
15.20%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
2.31%
2.61%
2.61%
2.72%
Balance Sheet Ratios/Capital
Total risk based capital
12.78%
12.42%
12.94%
12.94%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.42%
8.77%
9.04%
8.97%
Equity to assets
8.85%
9.05%
9.51%
9.58%
Tangible equity / tangible assets; non-GAAP(1)
7.74%
7.89%
8.28%
8.32%
Total portfolio: $852.4 million
Percent of total loans: 20%
Health care & social assistance
Manufacturing
11%
Educational Services
9%
Owner occupied & other real estate 8%
Retail
8%
Professional, scientific & technical
6%
Accommodation and food services 5%
Finance and insurance 4%
Entertainment and recreation 4%
Transportation & warehousing 4%
Information 3%
Public administration 3%
Other
13%
At 06/30/20
22%
Asset Quality
Total past due loans to total loans
0.34%
0.40%
0.40%
0.38%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.27%
0.32%
0.35%
0.37%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.37%
0.44%
0.45%
0.39%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97%
0.97%
0.69%
0.71%
Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$1.21
$0.68
$0.89
$1.08
Dividends declared per share
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
Book value per share
$30.14
$29.48
$29.00
$28.71
Tangible book value per share; non-GAAP(2)
$26.04
$25.37
$24.90
$24.60
Market value per share
$32.75
$36.56
$53.79
$48.31
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,260
17,252
17,363
17,338
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
17,292
17,441
17,436
17,414
GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by GAAP assets less goodwill & intangible assets
GAAP shareholders' equity less goodwill & intangible assets divided by shares outstanding
About Washington Trust
$5.9 billion in assets
Publicly-ownedholding company of The Washington Trust Company
RI state-chartered commercial bank
Founded in 1800; oldest community bank in the United States
Personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services
Market area of Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, and Connecticut
23 branches
5 wealth management offices
7 residential mortgage loan offices
3 commercial lending offices
Commercial Real Estate
Total portfolio: $1.6 billion
At 06/30/20
Percent of total loans: 38%
Multi-Family Dwelling
32%
Retail
20%
Office
18%
Hospitality
9%
Healthcare
7%
Industrial & Warehouse
6%
Commercial Mixed Use
3%
Other
5%
