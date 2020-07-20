Washington Trust Bancorp : Q2 2020 Fact Sheet

 Total in-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.6 billion, up by $299 million, or 9%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $551 million, or 18%, from a year ago.  Cash dividend of $0.51 per share.

Washington Trust Honored by Forbes

In June, Forbes named Washington Trust as the "Best InState Bank" in Rhode Island as part of its annual listing/ranking of the best banks in each of the 50 states. Washington Trust was the only bank in the Rhode Island to receive this award and it was the second year in a row the Bank received this recognition.

"We're extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes as the Best In-State Bank," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy, Washington Trust Chairman and CEO. "This national recognition acknowledges what our customers have known for years: Washington Trust is the premier bank in

our area because of the dedication and commitment of our employees, who strive to exceed customer expectations in every interaction."

Forbes and market research firm Statista Inc. identified America's Best-In-State Banks 2020 based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they currently or previously had relationships. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' 'Digital Services,' and 'Financial Advice.' Of the 5,117 banks in America, just 2.6% made the Forbes' list.