Washington Trust Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
07/22/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
WESTERLY, R.I., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $17.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2019.
"Washington Trust's second quarter earnings reflect our success at generating revenues from our diversified business model," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see positive results from our key business lines, despite a competitive and challenging economic environment."
Selected highlights for the second quarter of 2019 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets were 14.58% and 1.34%, respectively.
- Mortgage banking revenues were $3.6 million, up by $994 thousand, or 38%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $3.7 billion, down by $8.1 million from the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $240 million, or 7%, from the balance at June 30, 2018.
- Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion, up by $362 thousand from the preceding quarter. Total deposits were up by $183 million, or 6%, from the balance at June 30, 2018.
- In June, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, representing a 4 cent per share, or 9%, increase over the preceding quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, down by $726 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter, down by 12 basis points from 2.93% reported in the preceding quarter. Income associated with loan payoffs and prepayment penalties, which is included in net interest income, was modest at $37 thousand in the second quarter and $49 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $56 million, including an increase of $32 million in average commercial loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.18%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter. The yield was impacted by lower market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $45 million, including an increase of $57 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances), partially offset by a $12 million decline in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter was 1.68%, up by 8 basis points from the preceding quarter. This increase largely reflected higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and promotional certificates of deposit.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $1.4 million, or 9%, from the first quarter of 2019. Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues were $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $297 thousand, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis, consisting of increases of $220 thousand in asset-based revenues and $77 thousand in transaction-based revenues. Wealth management assets under administration stood at $6.5 billion at June 30, 2019, up by $128.8 million, or 2%, from the balance at March 31, 2019. The average balance of wealth management assets under administration for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 3% from the average balance in the preceding quarter. Both the increase in asset-based revenues and wealth management assets under administration were attributable to financial market appreciation.
In late June, two client-facing senior counselors in our Weston Financial Group subsidiary left the firm. As a result, Washington Trust could experience an increased level of client asset outflows in upcoming months.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $994 thousand, or 38%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold in the secondary market amounted to $137.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $45.3 million, or 49%, compared to the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $1.2 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter change reflected increases of $817 thousand in salaries and employee benefits expense and $286 thousand in advertising and promotion costs. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense from the preceding quarter reflected increased commissions expense due to an increase in mortgage banking activities. The linked quarter increase in advertising and promotion costs was largely due to the timing of promotional activities.
Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, down by $180 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 21.3%, compared to 21.7% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its 2019 effective tax rate to be 21.6%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $969 million at June 30, 2019, down by $26 million from the balance at March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to routine principal pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities. Investment securities represented 19% of total assets at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $3.7 billion at June 30, 2019, down by $8 million from the end of the preceding quarter. The commercial real estate portfolio increased by $19 million, while the commercial and industrial portfolio declined by $27 million, from the end of the prior quarter. Commercial loan originations and advances totaled $107 million in the second quarter of 2019, offset by payoffs and paydowns totaling $113 million during the period. The residential real estate loan portfolio decreased by $7 million from the end of the first quarter of 2019 and consumer loan portfolio increased by $6 million from the balance at March 31, 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2019, unchanged from the end of the preceding quarter. Excluding the balances of wholesale brokered time deposits, total in-market deposits were up by $1 million. Federal Home Loan Bank advances amounted to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up by $5 million from the balance at March 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.9 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Total past due loans amounted to $17.9 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.7 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The increase in past due loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan with a carrying value of $2.7 million that went delinquent in the second quarter of 2019. This loan returned to current status in early July 2019.
A loan loss provision totaling $525 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss provision of $650 thousand recognized in the preceding quarter. These provisions were based on management's assessment of loss exposure, as well as loan loss allocations commensurate with changes in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs totaled $771 thousand in the second quarter and were largely attributable to one residential real estate relationship. Net charge-offs were $78 thousand in the preceding quarter. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $27.4 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $27.6 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $484 million at June 30, 2019, up by $14.4 million from March 31, 2019. This increase included net income of $17.3 million and an increase of $5.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity reflecting an increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities, partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations in the second quarter. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4 cents per share, or 9%, over the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on July 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019.
Capital levels at June 30, 2019 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.80% at June 30, 2019, compared to 12.59% at March 31, 2019. Book value per share amounted to $27.93 at June 30, 2019, compared to $27.15 at March 31, 2019.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-888-317-6016. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10132712; the audio replay will be available through August 5, 2019. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2019.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectibility, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyberattacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$115,904
$88,242
$89,923
$72,934
$132,068
Short-term investments
3,910
3,317
3,552
2,917
2,624
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
39,996
14,608
20,996
22,571
35,207
Securities:
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
969,168
994,881
927,810
812,647
776,693
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
—
—
10,415
10,863
11,412
Total securities
969,168
994,881
938,225
823,510
788,105
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
49,759
48,025
46,068
44,525
46,281
Loans:
Total loans
3,730,339
3,738,469
3,680,360
3,556,203
3,490,230
Less allowance for loan losses
27,398
27,644
27,072
26,509
26,174
Net loans
3,702,941
3,710,825
3,653,288
3,529,694
3,464,056
Premises and equipment, net
29,302
29,822
29,005
28,195
28,377
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,174
28,249
—
—
—
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
81,351
80,786
80,463
79,891
79,319
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,684
7,923
8,162
8,400
8,645
Other assets
97,574
84,142
77,175
94,126
88,651
Total assets
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
$4,770,672
$4,737,242
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$587,326
$577,319
$603,216
$611,829
$577,656
Interest-bearing deposits
2,917,296
2,926,941
2,920,832
2,802,519
2,743,955
Total deposits
3,504,622
3,504,260
3,524,048
3,414,348
3,321,611
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,060,960
1,056,129
950,722
828,392
901,053
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
30,210
30,187
—
—
—
Other liabilities
86,994
71,629
65,131
77,342
70,326
Total liabilities
4,705,467
4,684,886
4,562,582
4,342,763
4,315,671
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,083
1,082
1,081
1,081
1,080
Paid-in capital
121,115
120,743
119,888
119,220
118,883
Retained earnings
373,873
365,521
355,524
346,685
336,670
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,866)
(17,503)
(28,309)
(39,077)
(35,062)
Total shareholders' equity
484,205
469,843
448,184
427,909
421,571
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
$4,770,672
$4,737,242
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$42,138
$41,744
$40,299
$38,493
$36,788
$83,882
$71,140
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
288
180
289
384
313
468
539
Taxable interest on debt securities
7,006
7,226
5,957
5,383
5,358
14,232
10,476
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
8
9
9
9
20
17
43
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
720
695
669
634
550
1,415
1,066
Other interest income
399
340
294
261
257
739
462
Total interest and dividend income
50,559
50,194
47,517
45,164
43,286
100,753
83,726
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,469
8,696
7,953
6,546
5,254
18,165
9,676
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
6,980
6,661
5,446
4,937
4,707
13,641
8,690
Junior subordinated debentures
252
253
240
232
214
505
397
Total interest expense
16,701
15,610
13,639
11,715
10,175
32,311
18,763
Net interest income
33,858
34,584
33,878
33,449
33,111
68,442
64,963
Provision for loan losses
525
650
800
350
400
1,175
400
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
33,333
33,934
33,078
33,099
32,711
67,267
64,563
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
9,549
9,252
9,012
9,454
9,602
18,801
19,875
Mortgage banking revenues
3,640
2,646
1,978
2,624
2,941
6,286
5,779
Card interchange fees
1,018
997
977
983
961
2,015
1,808
Service charges on deposit accounts
929
875
977
885
903
1,804
1,766
Loan related derivative income
746
724
1,374
278
668
1,470
809
Income from bank-owned life insurance
566
649
572
572
537
1,215
1,052
Net realized losses on securities
(80)
—
—
—
—
(80)
—
Other income
385
224
273
419
381
609
647
Total noninterest income
16,753
15,367
15,163
15,215
15,993
32,120
31,736
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,436
17,619
16,918
17,283
17,304
36,055
35,076
Outsourced services
2,518
2,606
2,510
1,951
2,350
5,124
4,223
Net occupancy
1,904
1,998
1,946
2,013
1,930
3,902
3,932
Equipment
1,028
1,011
983
1,080
1,069
2,039
2,249
Legal, audit and professional fees
664
534
587
559
555
1,198
1,281
FDIC deposit insurance costs
540
429
376
410
422
969
826
Advertising and promotion
525
239
460
440
329
764
506
Amortization of intangibles
239
239
239
245
247
478
495
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
—
(187)
—
—
—
—
Other expenses
2,297
2,289
2,850
2,081
2,082
4,586
4,830
Total noninterest expense
28,151
26,964
26,682
26,062
26,288
55,115
53,418
Income before income taxes
21,935
22,337
21,559
22,252
22,416
44,272
42,881
Income tax expense
4,662
4,842
4,523
4,741
4,742
9,504
8,996
Net income
$17,273
$17,495
$17,036
$17,511
$17,674
$34,768
$33,885
Net income available to common shareholders
$17,238
$17,461
$17,004
$17,475
$17,636
$34,699
$33,809
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,330
17,304
17,297
17,283
17,272
17,317
17,253
Diluted
17,405
17,401
17,385
17,382
17,387
17,403
17,384
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.99
$1.01
$0.98
$1.01
$1.02
$2.00
$1.96
Diluted
$0.99
$1.00
$0.98
$1.01
$1.01
$1.99
$1.94
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.51
$0.47
$0.47
$0.43
$0.43
$0.98
$0.86
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.93
$27.15
$25.90
$24.75
$24.40
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$23.80
$23.00
$21.74
$20.57
$20.20
Market value per share
$52.18
$48.15
$47.53
$55.30
$58.10
Shares issued and outstanding at end of period
17,336
17,305
17,302
17,290
17,278
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.06
%
11.84
%
11.81
%
12.00
%
11.84
%
Total risk-based capital
12.80
%
12.59
%
12.56
%
12.77
%
12.61
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.76
%
8.69
%
8.89
%
8.91
%
8.87
%
Common equity tier 1
11.46
%
11.25
%
11.20
%
11.37
%
11.20
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
9.33
%
9.11
%
8.94
%
8.97
%
8.90
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
8.06
%
7.83
%
7.62
%
7.57
%
7.48
%
Loans to deposits (3)
106.8
%
106.3
%
104.3
%
104.0
%
105.3
%
For the Six Months
Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.81
%
2.93
%
2.95
%
2.99
%
3.05
%
2.87
%
3.04
%
Return on average assets (net income divided by
average assets)
1.34
%
1.39
%
1.40
%
1.47
%
1.53
%
1.37
%
1.49
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.49
%
1.56
%
1.39
%
1.52
%
Return on average equity (net income available for
common shareholders divided by average equity)
14.58
%
15.52
%
15.61
%
16.26
%
16.99
%
15.04
%
16.48
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
17.17
%
18.43
%
18.75
%
19.59
%
20.58
%
17.78
%
20.00
%
Efficiency ratio (6)
55.6
%
54.0
%
54.4
%
53.6
%
53.5
%
54.8
%
55.2
%
(1)
See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for June 30, 2019 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,141
$8,921
$8,930
$9,322
$9,136
$18,062
$19,091
Transaction-based revenues
408
331
82
132
466
739
784
Total wealth management revenues
$9,549
$9,252
$9,012
$9,454
$9,602
$18,801
$19,875
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,350,128
$5,910,814
$6,462,340
$6,220,155
$6,343,720
$5,910,814
$6,714,637
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &
income
222,489
520,057
(534,847)
232,245
133,450
742,546
101,426
Net client asset flows
(93,727)
(80,743)
(16,679)
9,940
(257,015)
(174,470)
(595,908)
Balance at end of period
$6,478,890
$6,350,128
$5,910,814
$6,462,340
$6,220,155
$6,478,890
$6,220,155
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91%
91%
90%
91%
92%
91%
92%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (1)
$3,523
$2,474
$1,798
$2,485
$2,786
$5,997
$5,465
Loan servicing fee income, net (2)
117
172
180
139
155
289
314
Total mortgage banking revenues
$3,640
$2,646
$1,978
$2,624
$2,941
$6,286
$5,779
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio
$69,736
$51,697
$58,515
$80,751
$128,479
$121,433
$196,319
Originations for sale to secondary market (3)
162,123
85,826
96,792
119,832
122,693
247,949
210,413
Total mortgage loan originations
$231,859
$137,523
$155,307
$200,583
$251,172
$369,382
$406,732
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$18,292
$9,490
$16,577
$24,422
$24,367
$27,782
$57,942
Sold with servicing rights released (3)
119,122
82,589
81,985
107,694
81,054
201,711
144,319
Total mortgage loans sold
$137,414
$92,079
$98,562
$132,116
$105,421
$229,493
$202,261
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commissions on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale, and fair
value adjustments and gains on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(3)
Includes brokered loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,482,836
$1,463,682
$1,392,408
$1,240,350
$1,218,643
Commercial & industrial
583,873
610,608
620,704
656,882
632,029
Total commercial
2,066,709
2,074,290
2,013,112
1,897,232
1,850,672
Residential real estate (2)
1,352,113
1,359,072
1,360,387
1,349,340
1,327,418
Home equity
288,078
279,938
280,626
282,331
283,744
Other
23,439
25,169
26,235
27,300
28,396
Total consumer
311,517
305,107
306,861
309,631
312,140
Total loans
$3,730,339
$3,738,469
$3,680,360
$3,556,203
$3,490,230
(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income
producing property.
(2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$384,603
26
%
$377,249
27
%
Connecticut
603,036
41
570,116
41
Massachusetts
407,350
27
356,615
26
Subtotal
1,394,989
94
1,303,980
94
All other states
87,847
6
88,428
6
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,482,836
100
%
$1,392,408
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Rhode Island
$347,406
26
%
$352,141
26
%
Connecticut
144,664
11
141,775
10
Massachusetts
844,024
62
849,435
63
Subtotal
1,336,094
99
1,343,351
99
All other states
16,019
1
17,036
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,352,113
100
%
$1,360,387
100
%
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$587,326
$577,319
$603,216
$611,829
$577,656
Interest-bearing demand deposits
128,355
162,598
178,733
151,322
136,640
NOW accounts
484,615
471,682
466,568
468,578
481,905
Money market accounts
654,719
644,949
646,878
650,976
604,954
Savings accounts
365,069
371,248
373,545
372,425
375,983
Time deposits (in-market)
801,501
792,470
778,105
715,635
698,286
In-market deposits
3,021,585
3,020,266
3,047,045
2,970,765
2,875,424
Wholesale brokered time deposits
483,037
483,994
477,003
443,583
446,187
Total deposits
$3,504,622
$3,504,260
$3,524,048
$3,414,348
$3,321,611
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.29
%
0.28
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.32
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.34
%
0.33
%
0.32
%
0.30
%
0.34
%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.48
%
0.39
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.48
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
212.93
%
223.57
%
231.25
%
245.25
%
222.85
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
0.75
%
0.75
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$926
$926
$925
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
—
122
397
Total commercial
926
926
925
122
397
Residential real estate
10,610
10,032
9,346
9,063
10,206
Home equity
1,243
1,407
1,436
1,624
1,133
Other consumer
88
—
—
—
9
Total consumer
1,331
1,407
1,436
1,624
1,142
Total nonaccrual loans
12,867
12,365
11,707
10,809
11,745
Other real estate owned
2,142
2,142
2,142
2,974
3,206
Total nonperforming assets
$15,009
$14,507
$13,849
$13,783
$14,951
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$3,670
$926
$1,080
$931
$—
Commercial & industrial
1
1
—
142
2,851
Total commercial
3,671
927
1,080
1,073
2,851
Residential real estate
11,237
10,849
10,520
9,398
11,243
Home equity
2,904
2,911
1,989
2,939
2,585
Other consumer
102
13
33
109
16
Total consumer
3,006
2,924
2,022
3,048
2,601
Total past due loans
$17,914
$14,700
$13,622
$13,519
$16,695
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$8,581
$8,563
$8,613
$6,425
$8,575
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months
Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$12,365
$11,707
$10,809
$11,745
$10,521
$11,707
$15,211
Additions to nonaccrual status
1,620
1,924
2,918
2,179
2,457
3,544
3,667
Loans returned to accruing status
(118)
(855)
(1,500)
(361)
(475)
(973)
(819)
Loans charged-off
(819)
(103)
(298)
(96)
(103)
(922)
(793)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
—
(3,074)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(181)
(308)
(222)
(2,658)
(655)
(489)
(2,447)
Balance at end of period
$12,867
$12,365
$11,707
$10,809
$11,745
$12,867
$11,745
Allowance for Loan Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$27,644
$27,072
$26,509
$26,174
$25,864
$27,072
$26,488
Provision charged to earnings
525
650
800
350
400
1,175
400
Charge-offs
(819)
(103)
(298)
(96)
(103)
(922)
(793)
Recoveries
48
25
61
81
13
73
79
Balance at end of period
$27,398
$27,644
$27,072
$26,509
$26,174
$27,398
$26,174
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
$602
Commercial & industrial
(16)
6
(13)
(70)
(3)
(10)
(26)
Total commercial
(16)
6
(13)
(70)
(3)
(10)
576
Residential real estate
486
—
156
68
5
486
5
Home equity
289
48
65
(2)
73
337
101
Other consumer
12
24
29
19
15
36
32
Total consumer
301
72
94
17
88
373
133
Total
$771
$78
$237
$15
$90
$849
$714
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
—
%
0.01
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Quarter Change
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
investments
$72,976
$399
2.19
%
$56,359
$340
2.45
%
$16,617
$59
(0.26)
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
28,532
288
4.05
16,587
180
4.40
11,945
108
(0.35)
Taxable debt securities
996,590
7,006
2.82
1,000,911
7,226
2.93
(4,321)
(220)
(0.11)
Nontaxable debt securities
805
11
5.48
935
10
4.34
(130)
1
1.14
Total securities
997,395
7,017
2.82
1,001,846
7,236
2.93
(4,451)
(219)
(0.11)
FHLB stock
49,574
720
5.83
46,988
695
6.00
2,586
25
(0.17)
Commercial real estate
1,468,382
17,509
4.78
1,425,225
16,879
4.80
43,157
630
(0.02)
Commercial & industrial
606,835
7,482
4.95
618,364
7,544
4.95
(11,529)
(62)
—
Total commercial
2,075,217
24,991
4.83
2,043,589
24,423
4.85
31,628
568
(0.02)
Residential real estate
1,350,865
13,606
4.04
1,357,835
13,765
4.11
(6,970)
(159)
(0.07)
Home equity
284,195
3,579
5.05
278,581
3,564
5.19
5,614
15
(0.14)
Other
24,189
292
4.84
25,629
316
5.00
(1,440)
(24)
(0.16)
Total consumer
308,384
3,871
5.03
304,210
3,880
5.17
4,174
(9)
(0.14)
Total loans
3,734,466
42,468
4.56
3,705,634
42,068
4.60
28,832
400
(0.04)
Total interest-earning assets
4,882,943
50,892
4.18
4,827,414
50,519
4.24
55,529
373
(0.06)
Noninterest-earning assets
288,619
268,689
19,930
Total assets
$5,171,562
$5,096,103
$75,459
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$129,334
$624
1.94
%
$165,911
$686
1.68
%
($36,577)
($62)
0.26
%
NOW accounts
462,217
75
0.07
454,868
84
0.07
7,349
(9)
—
Money market accounts
659,021
1,831
1.11
646,250
1,609
1.01
12,771
222
0.10
Savings accounts
366,449
71
0.08
369,219
61
0.07
(2,770)
10
0.01
Time deposits (in-market)
796,606
3,992
2.01
789,378
3,727
1.91
7,228
265
0.10
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,413,627
6,593
1.10
2,425,626
6,167
1.03
(11,999)
426
0.07
Wholesale brokered time deposits
507,376
2,876
2.27
473,799
2,529
2.16
33,577
347
0.11
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,921,003
9,469
1.30
2,899,425
8,696
1.22
21,578
773
0.08
FHLB advances
1,050,660
6,980
2.66
1,027,285
6,661
2.63
23,375
319
0.03
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
252
4.46
22,681
253
4.52
—
(1)
(0.06)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,994,344
16,701
1.68
3,949,391
15,610
1.60
44,953
1,091
0.08
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
608,099
607,033
1,066
Other liabilities
94,766
83,438
11,328
Shareholders' equity
474,353
456,241
18,112
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,171,562
$5,096,103
$75,459
Net interest income (FTE)
$34,191
$34,909
($718)
Interest rate spread
2.50
%
2.64
%
(0.14)
%
Net interest margin
2.81
%
2.93
%
(0.12)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Quarter
Change
Commercial loans
$330
$324
$6
Nontaxable debt securities
3
1
2
Total
$333
$325
$8
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Change
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
investments
$64,713
$739
2.30
%
$54,649
$462
1.70
%
$10,064
$277
0.60
%
Mortgage loans for sale
22,588
468
4.18
27,329
539
3.98
(4,741)
(71)
0.20
Taxable debt securities
998,738
14,232
2.87
813,193
10,476
2.60
185,545
3,756
0.27
Nontaxable debt securities
870
21
4.87
2,154
55
5.15
(1,284)
(34)
(0.28)
Total securities
999,608
14,253
2.88
815,347
10,531
2.60
184,261
3,722
0.28
FHLB stock
48,288
1,415
5.91
42,116
1,066
5.10
6,172
349
0.81
Commercial real estate
1,446,923
34,388
4.79
1,222,136
25,809
4.26
224,787
8,579
0.53
Commercial & industrial
612,568
15,026
4.95
615,698
14,392
4.71
(3,130)
634
0.24
Total commercial
2,059,491
49,414
4.84
1,837,834
40,201
4.41
221,657
9,213
0.43
Residential real estate
1,354,330
27,371
4.08
1,251,904
24,355
3.92
102,426
3,016
0.16
Home equity
281,404
7,142
5.12
285,684
6,439
4.55
(4,280)
703
0.57
Other
24,905
609
4.93
30,188
729
4.87
(5,283)
(120)
0.06
Total consumer
306,309
7,751
5.10
315,872
7,168
4.58
(9,563)
583
0.52
Total loans
3,720,130
84,536
4.58
3,405,610
71,724
4.25
314,520
12,812
0.33
Total interest-earning assets
4,855,327
101,411
4.21
4,345,051
84,322
3.91
510,276
17,089
0.30
Noninterest-earning assets
278,714
234,485
44,229
Total assets
$5,134,041
$4,579,536
$554,505
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$147,522
$1,311
1.79
%
$83,368
$129
0.31
%
$64,154
$1,182
1.48
%
NOW accounts
458,563
159
0.07
455,036
111
0.05
3,527
48
0.02
Money market accounts
652,671
3,440
1.06
691,245
1,840
0.54
(38,574)
1,600
0.52
Savings accounts
367,826
131
0.07
371,873
114
0.06
(4,047)
17
0.01
Time deposits (in-market)
793,012
7,719
1.96
640,548
4,085
1.29
152,464
3,634
0.67
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
2,419,594
12,760
1.06
2,242,070
6,279
0.56
177,524
6,481
0.50
Wholesale brokered time deposits
490,680
5,405
2.22
419,738
3,397
1.63
70,942
2,008
0.59
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,910,274
18,165
1.26
2,661,808
9,676
0.73
248,466
8,489
0.53
FHLB advances
1,039,037
13,641
2.65
843,033
8,690
2.08
196,004
4,951
0.57
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
505
4.49
22,681
397
3.53
—
108
0.96
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,971,992
32,311
1.64
3,527,522
18,763
1.07
444,470
13,548
0.57
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
607,569
579,379
28,190
Other liabilities
89,133
58,926
30,207
Shareholders' equity
465,347
413,709
51,638
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,134,041
$4,579,536
$554,505
Net interest income (FTE)
$69,100
$65,559
$3,541
Interest rate spread
2.57
%
2.84
%
(0.27)
%
Net interest margin
2.87
%
3.04
%
(0.17)
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Change
Commercial loans
$654
$584
$70
Nontaxable debt securities
4
12
(8)
Total
$658
$596
$62
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$484,205
$469,843
$448,184
$427,909
$421,571
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,684
7,923
8,162
8,400
8,645
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$412,612
$398,011
$376,113
$355,600
$349,017
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,336
17,305
17,302
17,290
17,278
Book value per share - GAAP
$27.93
$27.15
$25.90
$24.75
$24.40
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$23.80
$23.00
$21.74
$20.57
$20.20
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$412,612
$398,011
$376,113
$355,600
$349,017
Total assets, as reported
$5,189,672
$5,154,729
$5,010,766
$4,770,672
$4,737,242
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,684
7,923
8,162
8,400
8,645
Total tangible assets
$5,118,079
$5,082,897
$4,938,695
$4,698,363
$4,664,688
Equity to assets - GAAP
9.33
%
9.11
%
8.94
%
8.97
%
8.90
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
8.06
%
7.83
%
7.62
%
7.57
%
7.48
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2018
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$17,273
$17,495
$17,036
$17,511
$17,674
$34,768
$33,885
Total average assets, as reported
$5,171,562
$5,096,103
$4,840,158
$4,724,898
$4,628,816
$5,134,041
$4,579,536
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,800
8,040
8,278
8,519
8,766
7,919
8,889
Total average tangible assets
$5,099,853
$5,024,154
$4,767,971
$4,652,470
$4,556,141
$5,062,213
$4,506,738
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.34
%
1.39
%
1.40
%
1.47
%
1.53
%
1.37
%
1.49
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
GAAP
1.36
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.49
%
1.56
%
1.39
%
1.52
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
shareholders, as reported
$17,238
$17,461
$17,004
$17,475
$17,636
$34,699
$33,809
Total average equity, as reported
$474,353
$456,241
$432,043
$426,306
$416,433
$465,347
$413,709
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
7,800
8,040
8,278
8,519
8,766
7,919
8,889
Total average tangible equity
$402,644
$384,292
$359,856
$353,878
$343,758
$393,519
$340,911
Return on average equity - GAAP
14.58
%
15.52
%
15.61
%
16.26
%
16.99
%
15.04
%
16.48
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
GAAP
17.17
%
18.43
%
18.75
%
19.59
%
20.58
%
17.78
%
20.00
%
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-reports-second-quarter-2019-earnings-300888868.html
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2019
