Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Washington Trust Bancorp    WASH

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP

(WASH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Washington Trust Provides $13.5 Million in Financing for the Hampton Inn Long Island/Commack in Commack, NY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

COMMACK, N.Y., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Trust’s Commercial Real Estate Group recently provided $13.5 million to Commack CHI, LLC, for the refinancing and property improvements of a 143-room Hampton Inn located in Commack, New York.

Commonly known as the Hampton Inn Long Island/Commack, the 5-story, 143-room hotel was built in 1988 and is located within easy access off of the Long Island Expressway and in close proximity to the Happaug Industrial Park - one of the largest industrial parks in the Northeast. The property features an indoor swimming pool, fitness facility, breakfast area, business center, and meeting space. Property improvements will consist of lobby and room renovations including new furnishings, updated technology, and an expanded exercise room.

“Chartwell has been a long-standing, valued client of Washington Trust and we are excited to expand our relationship by providing refinancing for this high performing and strategically placed hotel,” said Julia Anne M. Slom, Senior Vice President & Team Leader of Washington Trust’s Commercial Real Estate Group. “We look forward to seeing the further improvements planned for the property, which will further enhance its success.”

Commack CHI, LLC, is a single asset limited liability company of Chartwell Hotels. Since 1985, Chartwell Hotels has owned and operated hotels under various flags including the Marriott®, Hilton®, Starwood®, Intercontinental® and Radisson® brands. Currently, they own and manage eight hotels in the Eastern U.S., including four in Williamsport, PA, with others in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Commack, NY, Vestal, NY and Warwick, RI.

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides commercial real estate mortgages for the construction, refinancing, or purchasing of investment real estate projects. Financing ranges in size from several hundred thousand dollars up to multi-million dollar projects. For more information, contact Bethany Lyons, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Group, at 401-348-1538 or 1-800-475-2265 ext. 1538.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast’s premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:Tony Nunes
Public Relations
401.348.1657
ajnunes@washtrust.com

The Washington Trust Company logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP
02:01pWashington Trust Provides $13.5 Million in Financing for the Hampton Inn Long..
GL
04/09CORRECTED : Washington Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
GL
04/09WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
AQ
04/09Washington Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Confe..
GL
03/29WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Provides $28 Million in Commercial Financing for the ..
AQ
03/29WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27Washington Trust Named Top Community Bank in New England and Number 33 in the..
GL
03/21Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/20Washington Trust Provides $6.3 Million in Commercial Financing for the Acquis..
GL
03/15Washington Trust Provides $17.4 Million in Financing for Class-A Office Build..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 93,9 M
Net income 2019 70,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 12,29
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,77x
Capitalization 864 M
Chart WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Washington Trust Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward O. Handy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark K. W. Gim President & Chief Operating Officer
Ronald S. Ohsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior EVP
Kathleen E. McKeough Independent Director
Katherine W. Hoxsie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP5.07%864
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD8.06%199 700
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 020
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.97%53 864
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.94%52 337
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.26%49 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About