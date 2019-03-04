WashTec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.03.2019 / 14:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Alexander
|Last name(s):
|Selent
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|54.30 EUR
|4887.00 EUR
|54.20 EUR
|8672.00 EUR
|53.30 EUR
|6129.50 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|7182.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|53.7410 EUR
|26870.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|XETRA, XETR
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
