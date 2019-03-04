Log in
WashTec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/04/2019 | 08:30am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2019 / 14:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Selent

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
WashTec AG

b) LEI
391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.30 EUR 4887.00 EUR
54.20 EUR 8672.00 EUR
53.30 EUR 6129.50 EUR
53.20 EUR 7182.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.7410 EUR 26870.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA, XETR
MIC: XETR


04.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49333  04.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 439 M
EBIT 2018 53,8 M
Net income 2018 35,6 M
Debt 2018 3,43 M
Yield 2018 4,59%
P/E ratio 2018 20,84
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 780 M
Chart WASHTEC AG
Duration : Period :
WashTec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASHTEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 78,9 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Volker Zimmermann Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Günter Blaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Jaeger Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sören Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASHTEC AG-7.62%854
FANUC CORP16.92%33 611
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.43%33 533
ATLAS COPCO20.10%32 420
INGERSOLL-RAND16.24%25 563
PARKER HANNIFIN18.04%22 789
