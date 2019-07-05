Log in
WashTec AG: Preliminary figures first half year 2019 and adjustment of guidance for the full year 2019

07/05/2019

WashTec AG: Preliminary figures first half year 2019 and adjustment of guidance for the full year 2019

05-Jul-2019 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, July 05, 2019: On the basis of preliminary figures, WashTec has concluded the first half year 2019 with revenues of Mio. EUR 199.1 (prior year: Mio. EUR 200.1). Preliminary Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) were at Mio. EUR 9.2 (prior year: Mio. EUR 18.3) as of June 30th, 2019. In the second quarter, key account revenues were below prior year while revenues in direct sales continued to be on a double-digit level above prior year. This is reflected in the order backlog as of June 30th, 2019, which was slightly below prior year's level. The company does no longer expect that key account business for the full year will increase compared to 2018. The company therefore adjusts its guidance for the full year 2019 and now aims at a stable development in revenues with an EBIT return of at least 10 %. In the remainder of 2019, significant cost-cutting measures will start.

Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Karoline Kalb
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1134
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

05-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

WashTec AG published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:17:07 UTC
