WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
09/18/2018 | 10:48am CEST

WashTec AG

18.09.2018 / 10:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Fidelity Investment Trust Boston
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 13,976,970
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007507501 420,335 3.01 % %
Total 420,335 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:


18.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

WashTec AG published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:47:05 UTC
