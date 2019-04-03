Log in
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
04/03/2019 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.04.2019 / 11:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: WashTec AG
Street: Argonstraße 7
Postal code: 86153
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
BofA Securities Europe SA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 March 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.24 % 0.03 % 6.27 % 13976970
Previous notification 6.21 % 0.04 % 6.25 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007507501 0 872185 0.00 % 6.24 %
Total 872185 6.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall N/A N/A 4104 0.03 %
    Total 4104 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 31/10/2019 - 19/10/2020 N/A Cash 464 0.003 %
      Total 464 0.003 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofA Securities Europe SA 6.22 % N/A % 6.22 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Apr 2019


03.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

795191  03.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=795191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
