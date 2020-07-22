|
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/22/2020 | 11:05am EDT
|
22.07.2020 / 17:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|WashTec AG
|Street:
|Argonstraße 7
|Postal code:
|86153
|City:
|Augsburg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: CRESTVIEW, L.L.C.
City of registered office, country: DELAWARE, Wilmington, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Victory Capital Management, Inc.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.16 %
|0.00 %
|3.16 %
|13,976,970
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007507501
|0
|441,640
|0.00 %
|3.16 %
|Total
|441,640
|3.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Crestview, L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Crestview Partners II GP, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Crestview Partners II, L.P. / Crestview Partners II (TE), L.P. / Crestview Partners II (FF), L. P. / Crestview Offshore Holdings II (Cayman), L.P. / Crestview Offshore Holdings II (FF Cayman), L.P. /C
| %
| %
| %
|Crestview Victory GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Crestview Victory, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|VCH Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Victory Capital Operating, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Victory Capital Management Inc.
|3.16 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
22.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|
|Argonstraße 7
|
|86153 Augsburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|
|
