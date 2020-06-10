Log in
WashTec AG: WashTec adjusts the dividend proposal for 2019

06/10/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend
WashTec AG: WashTec adjusts the dividend proposal for 2019

10-Jun-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 28, 2020 that for the time being no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2019 (original proposal: ? 1.65 per share).
The adjustment of the dividend proposal takes into account the continuing economic uncertainties regarding the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will also lead to a significant year-on-year decline in revenue and EBIT at WashTec.

Net income in April and May were positive despite the significant decline in revenue. Uncertain customer demand, especially in the machinery business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remains, although the service and chemicals business is having a stabilizing effect. WashTec is consistently pushing ahead with its extensive cost-cutting measures.


