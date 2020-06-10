DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend

WashTec AG: WashTec adjusts the dividend proposal for 2019



The Management Board and Supervisory Board today decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for July 28, 2020 that for the time being no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2019 (original proposal: ? 1.65 per share).

The adjustment of the dividend proposal takes into account the continuing economic uncertainties regarding the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will also lead to a significant year-on-year decline in revenue and EBIT at WashTec.



Net income in April and May were positive despite the significant decline in revenue. Uncertain customer demand, especially in the machinery business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remains, although the service and chemicals business is having a stabilizing effect. WashTec is consistently pushing ahead with its extensive cost-cutting measures.





