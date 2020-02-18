Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wasion Holdings Limited    3393   KYG9463P1081

WASION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3393)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wasion : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:19am EST

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Wasion Holdings Limited

Stock code: 3393

Date submitted: 18 February 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares of HK$0.01 each

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

No. of shares

existing issued share

per share of the

Issues of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

capital before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

999,961,675

(Note 2)

31 January 2020

(Note 3)

Share repurchased on

4,082,000

17, 24, 26, 30 April 2019 and

6, 7, 10, 15, 20, 24 May 2019

and cancelled on 18 February

2020

Closing balance as at

995,879,675

(Note 8)

18 February 2020

For Main Board listed issuers

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the listed issuer's issued share capital is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total issued share capital (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

A.

Purchase report

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or highest

Trading date

securities

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

(Note)

price paid $

purchased

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1.

Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary

(a)

resolution)

2.

% of issued share capital at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date

%

of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

1,004,721,675

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no

material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 17 April 2019 which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

For Main Board listed issuers

Submitted by: Choi Wai Lung Edward

(Name)

Title: Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Wasion Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 08:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WASION HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:19aWASION : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback
PU
2019WASION : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of willfar information technolog..
PU
2019WASION : Voluntary announcement - state grid tender results
PU
2019WASION HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019WASION : Voluntary announcement - southern grid tender results
PU
2019WASION HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019WASION : 2019 Africa Utility Week | Africa,We all have what you want
PU
2019WASION : wins RMB23m contract from Hebei Electric Power
AQ
2018WASION : Attended the European Utility Week 2018
PU
2018WASION : The “Blue Storm” swept the African continent --Wasion Appea..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 838 M
EBIT 2019 491 M
Net income 2019 344 M
Finance 2019 102 M
Yield 2019 7,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44x
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 2 741 M
Chart WASION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wasion Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,23  CNY
Last Close Price 2,74  CNY
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhao Hui Cao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Ping Zheng President & Executive Director
Wei Ji Chairman
Wai Lung Choi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Xin Zeng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASION HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.95%393
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.36%18 466
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%3 580
ANRITSU CORPORATION-3.74%2 636
LEM HOLDING SA-1.40%1 629
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.3.50%1 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group